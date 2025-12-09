The long-standing, often-volatile Clinton marriage—a 50-year union defined by power, ambition, and endless scandal—is reportedly on the brink of a $90 million divorce. Insiders claim that as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal explodes with renewed vigour, the Democratic power couple may finally be headed for a dramatic, mud-slinging split.

The crisis stems from the looming threat of congressional and Department of Justice investigations demanding transparency about the former President's true relationship with the deceased billionaire sex trafficker.

Hillary Clinton, 78, is said to be completely 'rattled' by the potential airing of her husband's activities and has reportedly begun consulting attorneys. Sources tell GLOBE Magazine that she is considering the ultimate self-preservation tactic: 'flipping on her philandering hubby to save her own skin.'

The pressure intensified after President Donald Trump signed new congressional legislation forcing federal authorities to release all 'unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials' from the Epstein case file.

Political commentator Leon Wagener tells GLOBE that the people around Hillary claim 'she's finished with him and out for blood,' predicting she will be utterly 'humiliated' once the information emerges. Wagener adds: 'She's prepared to protect herself and her legacy—even if it means turning over damaging information about Bill's involvement with Epstein.'

The Lolita Express: The Terrifying Scale of Bill Clinton's Involvement

The documents now being demanded by investigators are expected to reveal precisely what occurred on Epstein's infamous private jet, the 'Lolita Express.'

Kentucky Congressman and committee chairman James Comer has stated, 'Everybody in America wants to know what went on on Epstein Island, and we've all heard reports that Bill Clinton was a frequent visitor there, so he's a prime suspect to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee.'

Despite a spokesperson for the former President having previously confirmed he flew on Epstein's plane four times, official records indicate a far more disturbing level of access. The pervert financier is documented as having visited the White House an astonishing 17 times during Bill's first term in office. More sensationally, the ex-Arkansas governor allegedly travelled on the Lolita Express an eye-watering 26 times.

The connection appears to have been disturbingly close. In 2002, photos were taken showing Bill receiving a shoulder massage from Chauntae Davies, then 22, who was one of the late creep's sex assault accusers.

While Bill's representatives insist he severed ties with Epstein in 2005, convicted madam Ghislaine Maxwell—now serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking—was shockingly photographed at the 2010 wedding of Bill and Hillary's daughter.

Author Roger Stone claims the connection is definitively proven, telling GLOBE: 'Sworn testimony from multiple Epstein victims, as well as the FAA flight records, prove definitively that Bill Clinton was on the island multiple times.'

Health Fears and New Deposition Orders

The scandal comes at a time when Bill Clinton, 79, is reportedly battling serious health issues, with sources suggesting he may even be 'dying.' In August, a member of his security detail was spotted carrying a portable defibrillator.

More recently, he was photographed with a bandaged nose, sparking skin cancer fears nearly two decades after he had a cancerous lesion removed from his back. The immense pressure from the Epstein investigation is surely not helping his precarious condition.

The controversy is currently playing out as a tense game of legal cat-and-mouse. The Clintons controversially postponed their scheduled October testimony and were called out in late November for allegedly trying to avoid investigators again.

South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace wrote on X (formerly Twitter): 'Bill and Hillary Clinton are refusing to appear before House Oversight for their depositions regarding Jeffrey Epstein. Notice how House Democrats suddenly have nothing to say about it.'

At the same time, the former First Lady may have her own dangerous secrets to protect. An Epstein email to author Michael Wolff was revealed, stating: 'hillary doing naughties with vince'—a reference to White House deputy counsel Vince Foster, who died from a supposedly self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1993.

This explosive information further underscores why Hillary might decide to sacrifice her husband to save her own reputation.

Despite their attorney's arguments that the couple have 'little to contribute' and should be able to submit a written statement, investigators have held firm.

At press time, Bill had been ordered to appear for his deposition on December 17, with Hillary scheduled to sit for hers the following day. For the Clintons, it seems the curtains may finally be closing on their political drama.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Hillary and Bill Clinton's reps for comments.