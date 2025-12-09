Jimmy Kimmel is apparently emotionally and physically worn out as he continues his late-night program after the unexpected death of a close friend. Insiders claim that fans are becoming increasingly concerned about his health and are pressuring him to take a vacation from his program so he can recover from grief, exhaustion, and mounting stress.

Personal Loss Leaves Kimmel Emotionally Drained

The death of his long-time friend and bandleader, Cleto Escobedo, has hit Kimmel far harder than many realised. Friends say the tragedy was especially devastating because the two had known each other since childhood. Escobedo, the band's leader on Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003 premier passed away on Nov. 11, 2025, at the age of 59.

According to insiders, Kimmel has been trying to balance his grief with the relentless pace of production in the wake of the sudden death. The cause of death was ruled as cardiogenic shock after several months of illness, with underlying causes including alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver and complications following a liver transplant.

Furthermore, reports claim that he was forced to grieve quietly behind the scenes while still showing up on camera, a contrast that has taken a toll. One insider said that because of the emotional pressure, Kimmel is 'barely holding it together,' withdrawn, and less resilient than usual.

Backlash and Threats Compound the Pressure

Sources claim the nonstop backlash over Kimmel's political comments on his show really got to him. Throughout his on-air monologue, critics blamed him for politicising a tragedy, resulting in a significant wave of online hostility. ABC temporarily paused the show for days amid the severe backlash. A lot of free-speech supporters jumped in, accusing the network of caving to pressure.

Reports claim that Kimmel was alarmed by threats and that the response went beyond criticism. Even his friends say he didn't expect people to go after him this hard, especially since he's spent so many years in the spotlight. 'The volume and venom were far beyond anything he expected, especially while he was already grieving,' according to a source. 'He's used to people not liking him'.

Concerns Over Health and Burnout Intensify

The combined consequences of sadness, criticism, and dread have reportedly led to acute exhaustion. According to insiders, Kimmel is 'burned out,' which is evident in his appearance and manner.

Those in his closest circle believe he is showing indications of emotional weariness, unable to recover happiness for a role that previously energised him. Some fear that ongoing tension could have negative consequences if he doesn't take a holiday. Following Escobedo's passing, Kimmel took a temporary hiatus, postponing episodes on Nov. 12 and 13, 2025.

According to a source, 'He's exhausted, grieving, and running on empty'. People fear that if he doesn't slow down, the stress will destroy him.

Future of Late-Night Career Under Question

Kimmel's future in late-night television has also sparked speculation. Although his original contract was set to expire in May 2026, he signed a one-year extension in December 2025, ensuring his continued role as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Insiders say he has discreetly hinted at departing once it ends.

Friends believe his concerns about continuing have intensified following recent events. Although his return to the air after a brief hiatus was expected to demonstrate resilience, insiders assert that it masked more significant issues. According to a source, Kimmel's comeback 'looked strong on the surface', but he has not fully recovered from the psychological and emotional strain.

Inner Circle Urges Time Away From Spotlight

Kimmel's closest associates and friends are reportedly urging him to prioritise his health. Many have encouraged him to take a longer leave of absence or, at the very least, temporarily reduce his workload.

They believe that stepping back would allow him to grieve in private and reassess his goals for the next stage of his life. Some are concerned that his relationships and mental health could suffer irreversibly if he continues at the current pace.

Kimmel has not publicly addressed the reports. Those closest to him, however, insist that the warning signs are real and that the only way to prevent lasting harm is to take a step back.