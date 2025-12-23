A costume rental company has filed a lawsuit against Kevin Costner and other production companies, accusing the actor of breach of contract for failing to pay fees for loaned costumes for the film 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2.'

The lawsuit underscores the persistently unresolved financial controversies surrounding the film series, which commercial and logistical realities have challenged.

Allegations in the Lawsuit

The claim, filed on December 22 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, focuses on allegations by Western Costume Leasing Company that Costner and his production partners had not paid over $400,000 they owed the company for valuable costumes rented for the film.

According to the complaint, Costner, 70, and several parties involved in the production signed a rental agreement for these costumes, which were later used in the production and promotion of the film.

Court records obtained by People show that the costume company claims that, even after the costume was shipped and utilised in the movie, the production failed to pay all the money it was supposed to.

The lawsuit alleges that the production is entitled to a minimum of $134,256.82 in unpaid rental costs, as well as additional damages for breach of contract and consequential expenses.

The lawsuit points out that the costumes played a key role in the film's story, and the production team never complained about how they looked or arrived. Still, the producers didn't pay several invoices.

Monetary Requirements and Damages in Court

Western Costume says Costner and others owe them more than $400,000. They say there's over $134,000 in unpaid rental fees and $150,000 for breaking the contract. They're also demanding $200,000 to cover attorney fees, plus $40,000 in interest that's built up because the bills are so late.

The lawsuit also seeks punitive damages of $100,000, arguing that the breach warrants additional monetary fines to prevent similar occurrences.

The complaint emphasises the importance of contractual requirements in the film production industry, particularly when costume rentals are involved, which can account for a significant share of a film's production budget.

The case highlights that the costumes were utilised in the movie without payment, constituting a violation of the rental contract.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 is the sequel to the first chapter of the ambitious Western epic series by Costner. The project, starring Costner alongside Sienna Miller and Giovanni Ribisi, was already delayed after Chapter 1 underperformed at the box office.

After a delayed theatrical release, the movie was shown at large-scale film festivals such as Venice and Santa Barbara and subsequently became successful on streaming platforms.

Costner has also invested heavily in the series and is reported to have spent at least $38M of his own money. He has openly justified his investment of funds and the need to remain faithful to his creative vision.

'That's the message I want my kids to understand about who I am,' Costner said in an interview with GQ. 'I do what I believe in,' he added.

Financial Troubles and Future of the Saga

Because of Costner's efforts, it has become hard to fund the remaining instalments of the Horizon saga.

In 2024, reports indicated that Costner approached prominent Saudi officials to secure financial support for the last two films, though the talks stalled. The financial obstacles are manifestations of the larger struggles the franchise may be facing, such as fluctuating viewer acceptance and distribution barriers.

The budget of the series has become a significant factor in Costner's recent career.

The fact that he decided to fund some of the project himself is a show of dedication, but also shows the risky state of the independent film financing sector in the industry today.

Past Legal and Controversial Incidents

The recent lawsuit over costume rentals is not the first legal issue associated with the Horizon project.

In May, stuntwoman Devyn LaBella filed a complaint that she had been pressured into being a victim of an unscripted, forceful rape scene by Costner. LaBella alleged that she was invited to replace lead actor Ella Hunt in a sex assault scene without sufficient warning, permission or precautions.

Costner also responded to these claims, calling them wholly untrue and emphasising his disappointment with LaBella's statements. The actor underscored that he and his crew believe in safety and respect all cast and crew.