Once one of Hollywood's most respected leading men, Kevin Costner is reportedly facing a serious hit to his reputation in the industry.

Sources say the 70-year-old actor's alleged diva behaviour on the Yellowstone set, combined with costly personal projects and legal battles, is threatening to overshadow decades of success in film and television.

While some admired his dedication, many grew tired of the old-school style he insisted on. According to colleagues, the actor has grown increasingly difficult to work with, especially during the production of Yellowstone's Season 5.

Kevin Costner's 'Diva Behaviour' on Set

Besides fighting with Wes Bentley, which eventually drove Costner out of Yellowstone, the tension on set reportedly further escalated when the actor clashed with co-screenwriter Taylor Sheridan.

In a report by Woman's Day Australia, Costner's constant bumping of heads made the set feel awkward, and eventually, the star's character was written out. Prior to the massive fight, crew members allegedly grew frustrated with Costner's demands and his insistence on last-minute script changes. Sources also reported that people's morale suffered.

As a result, the series ended three seasons earlier than originally planned.

Yellowstone made Costner a star, earning him over £900k ($1.3 million) per episode.

Now, out of the TV show, Costner has another personal passion project, a four-part film Civil War saga titled Horizon. Unfortunately, it's not without a strain. Reports suggest that he invested £28 million ($38 million) of his own money into the first film, which ultimately flopped. The second film remains unreleased, leaving the actor financially stretched.

Costner's Money, Legal and Personal Struggles

Costner's financial issues were not worsened by his passion project, but by legal disputes. In June, a stunt woman alleged she was required to perform an unsafe scene on the second Horizon film without proper safety measures. The actor described the incident as 'terrible', though he insisted it was an isolated case.

This was not Costner's first rodeo with lawsuits, as he was previously involved in another legal trouble in 2013 with producing partner Jim Wilson over their production company.

To make matters worse, Costner's personal life has also contributed to the scrutiny. His 2024 divorce from Christine Baumgartner reportedly cost him heavily, even with a prenup in place.

Sources describe the split as 'bitter', with Baumgartner, who shares three children with the actor, now reportedly engaged to one of Costner's former friends.

The insider added that the actor has endured a lot recently, and the emotional toll of a messy divorce is the icing on the cake. Sources close to Costner say that it has been a challenging period as he finds his reputation at risk since these alleged diva antics and conflicts continue to dominate headlines.

While Costner's career is unquestionable, being an award-winning American actor, director, and producer, Hollywood doesn't easily forget on-set drama. Industry insiders warn that his legacy is going to be tested if his behaviour continues, especially as his recent box office results have not improved.

The two-time Academy Award winner became synonymous with epic dramas and Westerns, with legacy hits such as The Bodyguard, The Untouchables, Field of Dreams, and the hit series Yellowstone.