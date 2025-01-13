Paul Atherton, 56, was homeless and unwell when he inherited £23,249 following his mother's death. The sum was significant, as he had lost his home in 2009 due to financial struggles and spent years living in friends' cars, on sofas, and even at Gatwick Airport.

At 20 years old, Atherton was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, which left him unable to maintain employment for more than two years. However, his newfound financial stability was tragically short-lived, as the inheritance was stolen by a charity worker who used the funds for personal expenses.

Trust Turns to Betrayal

Atherton, wheelchair-bound for 18 months, encountered Nichola Dame Hartwell, 50, director of the non-profit organisation "Mr and Miss Black and Beautiful." The NGO purports to help underprivileged youth secure employment.

Following his mother's passing, Atherton confided in Hartwell about his inability to open a bank account to deposit his inheritance. Hartwell suggested using her dormant bank account to safeguard the money.

Without a formal contract, Atherton entrusted Hartwell with the funds. Instead of safeguarding the money, Hartwell used it for personal expenses, including IVF treatments, leaving the account with just £6.

The Truth Unveiled

When Atherton's son turned 18, he sought the inheritance to support his future. Hartwell's evasiveness and claims of having loaned the money elsewhere raised red flags. Atherton eventually contacted the authorities, initially believing someone had coerced Hartwell into handing over the funds. However, he soon uncovered the devastating truth.

"She had spent time with my child since he was six or seven, and she knew that money was for him. She was depriving a child of his rightful inheritance," Atherton told Daily Mail. He expressed heartbreak over the betrayal, noting the toll it has taken on his and his son's mental health amidst ongoing financial struggles.

Consequences for Hartwell

Hartwell claimed in court that her actions were not "malicious or calculated," insisting the money had been used for food and items for Atherton. "I felt I had borrowed the monies and was always going to pay it back," she argued.

Despite her defence, Hartwell was convicted of two counts of theft from 2015 to 2019. She received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, alongside 120 hours of community service and 15 days of rehabilitation.

A Proceeds of Crime Act investigation is now underway to trace her assets. Hartwell has stated her intention to appeal the conviction, citing its impact on her personal and family life.

Charity Fraud: A Growing Concern

Fundraiser Steals from Cancer Charity

In a separate case, Lindsay MacCallum, 61, embezzled funds from Rainbow Valley, a charity established in memory of her best friend's daughter, who died of leukaemia. Over a decade, MacCallum stole £86,000 from Rainbow Valley and an additional £9,505 from the Anthony Nolan Trust, redirecting the money for personal use and forging signatures to cover her tracks.

The theft came to light in 2022 following a fallout between MacCallum and her best friend, Angela MacVicar, prompting an investigation. In October 2024, MacCallum was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to repay the remaining £60,000 to Rainbow Valley and £9,505 to the Anthony Nolan Trust. She had previously repaid £25,000.

Treasurer Robs Her Own NGO

Another case involved Pamela Bent, 65, who admitted to stealing over £100,000 from the Sedgeford Historical and Archaeological Research Project (SHARP), where she served as treasurer.

Bent's gambling addiction drove her to take funds to cover personal debts, including her mortgage. Before the case was exposed, Bent had repaid half the stolen money. To address the remaining balance, the court ordered her to sell her home.

In August 2024, Bent received a two-year suspended prison sentence and was required to pay £61,626.46 in compensation to SHARP, alongside completing 15 days of rehabilitation.

As charities strive to support vulnerable communities, it is essential to safeguard funds and ensure they benefit their intended recipients. Strengthening oversight mechanisms can help rebuild trust and prevent exploitation, ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most.