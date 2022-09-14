Hong Kong businessman Richard Li has decided to pay HK$10m (around £1m) to the dancer who received severe injuries after a giant video screen fell on him during a concert of Cantopop boy band Mirror in July.

The 27-year-old dancer named Mo Lee Kai-yin was seriously injured in the incident and is still being treated at a hospital. A report in The Independent claims that the accident has left him paralysed from below the neck.

Li is the chairman of PCCW, the parent company of concert organiser MakerVille. He decided to offer financial assistance after visiting Mo at a hospital last week.

"When I visited Mo with his family in the hospital last week, I repeatedly reiterated my concern about the accident and promised to do my best to help," he said in a statement.

"I understand that financial assistance cannot alleviate their pain, but I hope I can do my part to help Mo and his family during this difficult time," he added.

Mo's father has, however, refused to accept any such donations stating that "all these donations are premature before those responsible have been properly dealt with."

The screen fell and injured two performers during the boy band Mirror's concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum in July. Several people were also left trapped after the giant screen suspended above the stage fell onto it.

The videos of the incident went viral on social media. The footage showed a group of dancers performing on stage when the screen fell and crushed a man on stage. It then toppled onto one other person before others can rush to help the injured.

The band had planned a series of concerts at the prestigious coliseum between July 25 and August 6. The concerts were called off after the mishap.

Mirror has 12 male singers who rose to stardom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has been credited with the revival of Cantopop, a genre of pop music written in standard Chinese and sung in Cantonese.