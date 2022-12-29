The government's Household Support Fund is giving thousands of Brits r up to £325 in supermarket vouchers this winter. Various councils in England are giving help in the form of free cash and supermarket vouchers from a £500 million support fund.

Regions such as North Yorkshire can look forwards to receiving £325 in electronic vouchers in the coming weeks. Vulnerable households are eligible for these vouchers to help them meet their daily needs such as food, clothing, and utilities.

Interested families and individuals need to verify whether they qualify for this support as soon as possible as some schemes have their cut-off dates on January 31, 2023. This program is in support of the Universal Credit initiative distributed concurrently with the Christmas bank holidays.

According to the Labour Office for National Statistics (ONS), black households are more likely to suffer during the cost of living crisis. They made an analysis which revealed that these households are five times more likely to struggle with energy bills.

Their data also showed that 69% of black adults are finding it extremely difficult to afford energy bills. This is compared with only half of all adults from other groups in the population sharing the same struggle. In fact, one in five black adults is behind on payments compared to 5% of all adults.

The study also showed that 52% of black adults are finding it difficult to afford rent or pay their mortgages compared to 30% of all adults.

Can I receive help from the Household Support Fund?

The Chancellor announced an extension to the Household Support Fund on the 23rd of March 2022. Each interested individual or household should check their council's website to find out more about the application process.

Most households eligible to receive help through the fund are those living on little to no income.