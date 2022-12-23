South West Water (SSW) customers in 255,000 households in Cornwall are being given a surprise discount on their water bill after their conservation efforts helped drought-hit Colliford reservoir reach 30%. These households will get their £30 bill credit automatically deducted from their January water bills.

This discount comes after SSW made a unique promise to their consumers of reducing bills in the area if the customers conserve enough water to help refill the depleted lakes and reservoirs in the country after the summer heatwave. Their promise stipulated that they will release the discount if Colliford reservoir reached 30% by New Year's Eve.

The Sun reports that SSW has confirmed that the target has indeed been reached ahead of its deadline and thousands of residents will now get the payout. The owner of South West Water, Susan Davy, thanked customers for conserving water, by employing conservation habits such as taking shorter showers and fixing faulty sinks. The chief executive officer at Pennon Group also commended the people's wise use of water, especially after the recent heavy rainfall which has seen the region's reservoir levels rise.

The £30 water bill discount is only applicable to customers of SWW. To check your water provider, you can check your bill or see it on the Water Services Regulation Authority, or Ofwat website.

Should the discount not be applicable to your household, you can still devise a plan to lessen your water consumption by checking The Consumer Council for Water's free water meter calculator which will determine if you can save by fitting a water meter.

According to Uswitch, water bills can be reduced by as much as £70 just by reducing the time you spend in the shower. Even the simple act of leaving the water running while brushing your teeth could add £60 annually to your water bill.