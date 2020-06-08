As Hollywood is set to open and resume filming after lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, several changes in the workspace are expected to be implemented. Social distancing, use of PPE kits, regular sanitisation of workspaces is among many precautionary measures being put in place to ensure the safety of the crew and cast members on the production set. However, with social distancing becoming increasingly the new normal, it is hard to imagine how in the future intimate scenes would be tackled and filmed.

According to The Sun, the new protocols for the Hollywood industry to abide by amid the coronavirus pandemic were listed down on a 22-page document that was created by film editors' trade association. The document suggests that the "close contact moments" in the movies and television shows must either "rewritten, abandoned" or tackled using "CGI" or Computer Generated imagery.

Meanwhile, all the backstage crew is advised to wear masks and face guards. Live television shows will be filmed without live audiences. And each and every member of the cast and crew including the leading stars will be given formal lessons on maintaining hygiene, hand washing, and sanitisation. In addition, each workspace will have to recruit a formally trained "coronavirus compliance officer."

The production in Hollywood is set to resume on Friday, June 12 only with safety protocols in place.

"Music, TV and film production may resume in California, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020, and subject to approval by the county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations," the California Department of Public Health said in a statement as quoted by Deadline.

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew, and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by the county public health officers. Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission," the statement stated.

The film and television industry were forced to close down in March after the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, a deadly respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has impacted all aspects of life and business. However, the pandemic is far from over with more than 7,000,000 people being infected across the world.

Meanwhile, California's governor Gavin Newsom will reportedly allow some modifications to the guidelines based on regional guidance.