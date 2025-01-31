A tragic aircraft collision over the Potomac River in Washington, DC, on 29 January 2025, claimed the lives of 67 people when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

Among the victims were several prominent competitive figure skaters, their coaches, and their families, who were returning from a key national event in Wichita, Kansas.

This tragedy raised questions about the concentration of figure skaters aboard; many ask why so many from the skating world were involved in such a horrendous incident.

Why Were So Many Of Them Figure Skaters?

Tragically, Many of the passengers were returning from the US Figure Skating National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas, a significant event that brings together skaters, coaches, and families.

Doug Zeghibe, CEO of the Skating Club of Boston, confirmed that 14 members of the American skating community are feared to have perished in the mid-air collision.

Zeghibe, in a statement, said, 'To the best of our knowledge, fourteen skaters returning home from the National Development camp at Wichita, Kansas, sponsored by U.S. Figure Skating, were lost in this plane crash at Washington, D.C. Of the fourteen skaters, six were from the Skating Club of Boston: two coaches, two teenage athletes, and two of the athletes' mothers.'

The skating community is reminded of a similar tragedy in history. On 15 February 1961, the entire US figure skating team was killed when their plane crashed en route to the World Championships in Prague. Accompanying the team were 16 family members and coaches, a devastating event in the sport's history.

While an official list of individuals involved in the crash has not been released, family and friends have identified their loved ones who died in the accident.

Here are the names of the identified victims who lost their lives in the plane crash:

1. Spencer Lane and Christine Lane

Described as a 'force of nature' by his father, 16-year-old Spencer Lane lost his life in the collision. In the preceding hours of the crash, he posted a picture of what appeared to be the plane taking off from Wichita Airport.

Christine Lane, Spencer's mother, was also confirmed as one of the victims by The Skating Club of Boston.

2. Evgenia Shishkova, 53, and Vadim Naumov, 56

The pair, who won the World Figure Skating Championship in 1994, returned to Washington, D.C., after attending the US Figure Skating Championships in Kansas. Russian Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed their deaths.

While mourning their loss, Ludmila Velikova, their long-time coach, said, 'They were my favourite sports people. The best people have been taken away from us.'

3. Inna Volyanskaya

Inna Volyanskaya, a skating coach, was confirmed dead by her ex-husband, Ross Lansel. Before becoming a coach, she performed as Ariel in Disney on Ice's The Little Mermaid.

Lansel shared his grief, saying, 'Just knowing the impact she made on all the skaters and everyone just hurts my soul.'

4. Alexandr Kirsanov

Alexandr Kirsanov, a former skater and coach, was among the victims.

University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis confirmed that Kirsanov and other members of the school's figure skating club were killed in the tragic incident.

While speaking to the media, Kirsanov's wife, Natalya Gudin, said, 'I lost everything. I lost my husband. I lost my students. I lost my friends.'

5. Sean Kay and Angela Yang

Sean Kay and Angela Yang, a talented ice dance duo, had recently won the Midwestern Sectional US Ice Dance Final. The pair was returning to Washington, DC, after attending the US Figure Skating Championships.

6. Everly and Alydia Livingston

Everly, 14, and Alydia, 11, were also on the fateful flight. They were active Washington Figure Skating Club members and competed at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Their coach, Inna Volyanskaya, who also lost her life in the crash, once expressed pride in the sisters' progress, saying, 'I am so proud of all their hard work and training they have done to get here.'

7. Olivia Ter

Olivia Ter, 12, a beloved youth figure skater, was one of four skaters from Prince George's County, Maryland, who had attended a development camp in Kansas.

The Prince George's County Parks Department confirmed her death, noting that she was an 'exceptional' skater whose contributions to the youth sports community will be felt for years.

Bill Tyler, the director of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission for the Prince George's Department of Parks and Recreation, said, 'The impact of Olivia's life will continue to resonate in our youth sports community, and she will be sorely missed.'

8. Jinna and Jin Han

Jinna Han and her mother, Jin, were confirmed as victims by The Skating Club of Boston.

The Club's CEO, Doug Zeghibe, expressed grief, saying, 'Our sport and this Club have suffered a horrible loss with this tragedy. Everyone is like family... We are devastated and completely at a loss for words.'

9. Andrew Eaves

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves, 38, the Black Hawk Army helicopter pilot, was a beloved husband and father of two. He was one of three soldiers aboard the helicopter during a training operation when it tragically crashed.

Eaves' wife, Carrie, shared her grief, saying, 'I am sure by now all of you have heard the news of the tragedy that has occurred in DC. My husband was one of the pilots in the Blackhawk. We ask that you pray for our family and friends and all the other families suffering today. We ask for peace while we grieve.'

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves confirmed his death, saying, 'Mississippi is mourning the loss of Brooksville native Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves.'

10. Kiah Duggins

Kiah Duggins, 30, a former Miss Kansas contestant and civil rights lawyer, was on her way back to Washington, DC, after visiting her mother, who lives in Wichita.

Duggins had earned a degree from Harvard Law School and worked as a civil rights attorney with the Civil Rights Corps. Miss Augusta's pageant organisation mourned her loss, saying, 'Keep the rest of the family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.' According to reports, she was also preparing to become a law professor at Howard University in the fall.

11. Grace Maxwell

Grace Maxwell, a 20-year-old biomedical engineering student at Cedarville University, was returning to school after attending her grandfather's funeral. Her father confirmed her presence on the flight, though the family had received no further details.

'As you can imagine, the past 24 hours have been difficult for the Maxwell family and the Cedarville University community. As a university, we do not desire to turn this tragic event into anything more than a way to honour Grace, her family, and Jesus,' a university spokesperson said in a statement to the media.

12. Sarah Lee Best and Elizabeth Keys

Sarah Lee Best, 33, who graduated from Vanderbilt University, and Elizabeth Keys, 33, an alumna of Penn Law, both died in the crash.

The pair worked together at Wilkinson Stekloff litigation in Washington, D.C. The firm's founder, Beth Wilkinson, expressed her deep sorrow: 'We are heartbroken by this terrible tragedy. Liz and Sarah were cherished members of our firm - wonderful attorneys, colleagues, and friends.'

13. Asra Hussain

Asra Hussain, 26, tragically sent her husband, Hamaad Raza, a final text saying, 'We are landing in 20 minutes' before the crash.

While speaking to the media, her husband shared, 'I'm just praying that somebody's pulling her out of the river right now, as we speak.'

14. Samuel Lilley

Samuel Lilley, 29, was a First Officer months away from being promoted to captain. The father, Timothy Lilley, remembers when he learned that his son was on the flight, 'It was just an ugly scene.'

Samuel, a newly-engaged man, was remembered fondly by his father, a former Army Black Hawk pilot.

15. Jonathan Campos

Jonathan Campos, 31, born in New York and raised in Florida, was the flight captain carrying more than 60 people onboard. His uncle Hector Campos confirmed his tragic death, saying, 'He loved it [Flying].'

16. Danasia Elder, Ian Epstein, Flight Attendants

Flight attendants Danasia Elder and Ian Epstein also fell victim that day. Their social media is all swamped by friends and other flight crews commenting on how tragic and devastating the news was. One friend wrote, 'Never thought I would see those letters beside your name.'

17. Ryan O'Hara, Black Hawk Crew

Ryan O'Hara, a crew member of the Black Hawk Army helicopter, was one of three soldiers who died in the crash. His school and community mourned his loss, remembering him as a dedicated and loving father.

18. Mark Stovall

Mark Stovall, 40, was returning from a hunting trip in Kansas when he tragically lost his life. His cousin Shawna Slarb, while sharing her grief, said, 'It was a boys' trip. They were there on a duck hunt.' Stovall, from Maryland, was with his childhood friends on the flight.

19. Jesse Pitcher

Jesse Pitcher, 30, of the plumbing business, was on a hunting trip with Mark Stovall. His father, Jameson Pitcher, remembered him saying, 'He was just getting started with life.'

Friends also paid tribute to him, with one saying, 'Jesse J Pitcher, you were without a doubt a true friend. Always down for an adventure.'

20. Roger, Stephanie, and Cory Haynos

Married couple Roger and Stephanie Haynos were on board with their son Cory, returning from the US Ice Skating Championships. Cory, a promising young athlete, has been called 'an amazing skater with a very bright future with the US Skating Team.'

Cory's cousin, Matthew LaRaviere, paid tribute to the family through Facebook: 'We all were expecting Cory to represent our country in the US Olympics in the future.'

21. Brielle Beyer and Justyna Magdalena

Andy Beyer shared the tragic details of the plane crash in which his wife Justyna, 42, and his daughter Brielle,12, died. While fighting cancer as her first battle at just four months old, Brielle achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a member of the national skating team.

Speaking more about her late daughter, Beyer said, 'She was such a fighter in everything she did ... making that team was one of her life goals, and she achieved it.'

What We Know So Far?

On Thursday night, the authorities had retrieved 40 bodies from the Potomac River with no expectation of finding survivors, according to John A. Donnelly, chief of DC Fire and EMS.

According to reports, investigators retrieved the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA for American Airlines.

The NTSB confirmed that the recorders are currently being analysed in their laboratory. According to NTSB board member Todd Inman, the preliminary report will be expected within 30 days of this incident. Meanwhile, further investigation to determine is ongoing, along with the operation to recover bodies.