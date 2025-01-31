The call sign of the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the fatal crash with an American Airlines plane—which claimed the lives of more than 60 people—has sparked intrigue as the public searches for answers about the tragedy.

The Black Hawk carried the designation PAT 25, indicating priority air transport. This label is typically used for Army missions involving VIPs, such as transporting officials. However, the Army has confirmed that no officials were on board. According to Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, the helicopter was carrying a standard crew of three soldiers.

Joint Task Force–National Capital Region spokesperson Heather Chairez stated that the military aircraft was on a training mission. It was assigned to B Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

What Was On Board?

Yet, these explanations haven't satisfied everyone, and some are questioning why the helicopter would be designated PAT 25 if it wasn't carrying VIPs or sensitive cargo.

Among those expressing doubt is Army veteran Jacq Cerra, who stated on TikTok, 'I'm telling you right now - and they can kill me for saying it - under no circumstances is a military helicopter, especially a f**king Black Hawk, accidentally crashing into a commercial plane. '

'There's no way,' she reiterated before mentioning the call sign. 'What's on that helicopter, you know?' A TikTok user named Uche, identifying as a Marine veteran, echoed these sentiments, commenting on Cerra's video: 'You're 100 percent correct, those Black Hawks move damn near omnidirectionally, and the pilots are top-tier, a lot of questions.'

A Collision In The Dark

Shortly before its scheduled landing, air traffic control requested American Airlines Flight 5342 land on a shorter runway, which the pilots approved. Controllers then cleared the plane for landing, and flight tracking data confirmed the aircraft adjusted its approach accordingly, per PBS News.

Just under 30 seconds before the collision, air traffic control inquired with a helicopter about visual confirmation of the approaching plane. Moments later, the controller radioed the helicopter again, saying, 'PAT 25, pass behind the CRJ,' seemingly instructing the helicopter to give way to the Bombardier CRJ-701 jet. There was no response. Seconds later, the two aircraft collided.

Apparently the Blackhawk that collided with American Airlines near Reagan airport in Washington DC was flying dark, and not squawking. So the commercial flight wouldn’t even see them coming. The more I read, sounds like the Blackhawk was suicidal.



The plane's transponder ceased transmitting approximately 2,400 feet short of the runway, roughly over the middle of the Potomac River. Disturbing radar images depict the Black Hawk helicopter crossing the airspace from the opposite direction in the darkness, with neither aircraft appearing to detect the other.

They collided just 400 feet above ground level, resulting in an explosion before both plummeted into the icy Potomac River. Officials reported that the plane's fuselage was found inverted and broken into three sections in waist-deep water, according to a report by VPM. The helicopter's wreckage was also located.

Army Investigation Underway

Newly appointed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on X that a joint investigation by the Army and the Department of Defense has commenced. Hegseth also noted that the helicopter crew was 'fairly experienced' and engaged in an 'annual proficiency training flight.'

'They did have night vision goggles,' Hegseth said in a video posted to X. Tragically, over 60 lives were lost on the American Airlines flight, including figure skaters Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, both based in Boston.

Latest below. Absolutely tragic. Search and rescue efforts still ongoing. Prayers for all impacted souls, and their families.



Spencer Lane posted a photo around 7 PM ET on Wednesday, seemingly showing the jet taxiing at Wichita Airport in Kansas before its fateful final flight. His caption read 'ICT -> DCA,' the airport codes for Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

His mother, Christine Lane, was among the confirmed fatalities. Also killed were Evgenia Shishkova, 53, Vadim Naumov, 56, and Jinna Han's mother, Jin. The three soldiers aboard the helicopter are also presumed dead; Secretary Hegseth withheld their names pending family notifications.

President Donald Trump attributed the devastating plane crash, one of the deadliest in U.S. history, to diversity and inclusion initiatives, claiming the tragedy was completely avoidable.