Nick Reiner's life changed considerably after he allegedly killed his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner. The incident took place hours after the trio attended Conan O'Brien's party, where reports revealed that Rob and Nick got into a massive argument at the public gathering.

Rob and Michele's youngest son was arrested by authorities hours after the incident. He was immediately placed behind bars and is still awaiting trial. Details regarding Nick's troubled past have been revealed, which could complicate his ongoing case.

What is the LPS. Act?

The New York Times reported that Nick was placed under a conservatorship from 2020 to 2021. The Lanterman-Petris-Short Act, or the LPS conservatorship, is based on the 1967 law, which typically begins after a patient is sent to a psychiatric facility involuntarily.

His previous conservator, Steven Baer, stressed that mental illness is an epidemic that is still widely misunderstood today. He also described what happened to Rob and Michele as a great tragedy.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the conservatorship is designed for people with serious mental illness and those who are found to be gravely disabled. It originates following noncompliance with treatment, and it typically lasts only for a short period of time.

The publication pointed out that this new detail about Nick's sordid past could gravely impact prosecution. After all, Nick's long history of mental disorders could suggest that he did not intentionally kill his parents. As a result, he may not be charged with first-degree murder and may be found guilty of a much lesser crime.

Kimberly Greene, Nick's newly appointed public defender, could have already ordered Nick to undergo an extensive medical examination to gauge his competence. The result of the tests would determine if Nick understands what has been going on since the time he slit his parents' throats.

Father and Son Relationship

Rob and Nick have never shied away from talking about the latter's struggles. In fact, the father and son released a semi-autobiographical film centred on Nick's life in 2015. Being Charlie revolves around a father who's trying his best to help his son amid his battles with addiction.

A year later, Rob sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he admitted to making some mistakes when dealing with his son's addiction.

'It's reflected in the movie where the father character talks about how he didn't know what to do, so he listened to anybody who had a desk and a diploma. I made mistakes and that I didn't go with my gut instinct and the feel. And I know Nick better than some expert who's never met him,' he said.

Life Behind Bars

Nick reportedly follows a strict schedule while he is behind bars. He gets served three full meals daily, but he is only allowed to eat inside his cell. The food that he gets is also much better compared to the food served to inmates in other facilities in Los Angeles.

According to People, Nick is not allowed to have any interactions with the other inmates. As such, he spends all of his time alone in his cell.