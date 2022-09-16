How Safe Are Bitcoin ATMs

* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

One of the aspects making Bitcoin technology stand out is its incredible flexibility. The group that created the core software released the source code, enabling software developers to upgrade Bitcoin whenever necessary. As a result, Bitcoin and related coins have continuously improved. Check out bitcoin code if you want to invest in or trade cryptocurrencies.

When the Satoshi Nakamoto group launched Bitcoin in 2009, we can boldly confirm the technology wasn't as perfect as it is today. We never had top-notch solutions like the Bitcoin ATMs (BTMs) nor more efficient forks. However, the community saw the need for more advanced options, and the BTMs were born.

Understanding Bitcoin ATMs

The standard ATMs have been with us for many decades now and have served people well. By automating bank withdrawals and deposits, customers save a lot of time. Besides, ATMs enable various banks to attend to their clients 24 hours a day. And this improves satisfaction and extends operations to numerous locations. Most importantly, ATMs allow banking institutions to minimize operational costs significantly.

Interestingly, Bitcoin ATMs use the same operational principle. You don't need the assistance of another service provider to buy or sell Bitcoins. That's because BTMs can help you do that effortlessly. Since the introduction of the first one in Canada in 2014, more have emerged. There are over 10 000 BTMs around the world today. This number will likely increase at a higher pace as BTC technology continues to spread globally.

How a BTM Works

You need to understand how a Bitcoin ATM works to know whether the technology is safe or not. For example, you should understand the network they use and any associated government regulations. As we've stated, you can use Bitcoin ATMs to buy or sell your cryptocurrency. The machines can also allow you to transfer Bitcoins from your address to another.

BTMs connect to the blockchain network like renowned cryptocurrency trading platforms. Therefore, the system securely broadcasts any transaction request you make to the blockchain for processing and recording. And this means that Bitcoin ATMs have the same security standards as the blockchain network.

You require an active digital wallet to use a BTM. In addition, a legal document such as your national identity card is vital. Most Bitcoin ATMs will also require one to have a valid phone number. And this is crucial because the network uses it to confirm your identity. The service providers want to be sure it's the genuine wallet owner initiating a transaction, which adds significantly to the overall security.

What Makes Bitcoin ATMs Safe?

Many proven reasons make BTMs one of the safest cryptocurrency machines today. For example, the manufacturers develop them with high-tech security features to keep intruders away. Various service providers have expressed great confidence in BTMs, stressing the machines are safe against hacking.

Another notable security feature of BTMs is their strict verification process when selling or buying Bitcoin. For instance, it scans your wallet's QR code before the transaction can proceed. Moreover, there's a step that requires the one transacting to enter and verify their phone number.

Large transactions require further identity verification with a government-issued document like an ID, DL, or passport to minimize fraud. Most importantly, there's a set maximum transaction limit per day. Bitcoin ATMs also comply with various government regulations that prevent money laundering.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin ATMs are safe, and you should feel free to use them whenever possible. That's because they come with robust security features, making them difficult to compromise. BTMs also connect with the blockchain network, which boasts some of the best safety mechanisms in the digital space.

Importantly, using a BTM involves strict identity verification processes, thus preventing unauthorized users from stealing your funds. As their number grows, Bitcoin ATMs will soon be everywhere worldwide.