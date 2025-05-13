Major changes are coming to TD Bank's US operations, with nearly 40 branches set to close by June 2025. While these closures might cause concern for some, the bank insists customer service will remain strong through expanded digital services and alternative locations.

The planned closures highlight an ongoing shift in banking habits driven by increased online activity.

Which Branches Are Closing and Why?

TD Bank announced it will close 38 branches across ten states, mostly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The decision, described as part of 'business-as-usual reviews,' aims to streamline operations and better meet customer needs. The bank's spokesperson explained, 'We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for our impacted customers and colleagues.'

The closures will take effect by 5 June 2025, with the majority in Massachusetts and New Jersey. The list includes branches in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Full List of Affected Branches

In Connecticut, TD branches in North Branford and Torrington will close. Florida will see three closures in Daytona Beach, Lake City, and Miami Beach. Massachusetts will lose locations in Bradford, East Longmeadow, Framingham, Holyoke, Methuen, and Tewksbury.

Maine's closures include TD's branches in Fairfield, Fort Kent, Gorham, and Houlton. New Hampshire will see their branches in Bristol, Contoocook, Hampton, and Wilton close. New Jersey's affected branches are in Cedar Grove, Holmdel, Marlton, Ringwood, Flemington, and Spring Lake Heights.

In New York, branches at 125 Park Ave, 451 Lexington Ave, Middletown, Greenlawn, and Plattsburgh will shut. Pennsylvania will see closures in Philadelphia, Frazer, and Morrisville. South Carolina's branches in Columbia and Greer will close, as will Virginia's in Centreville and Reston.

What Customers Need to Know

Despite the closures, TD Bank emphasises that banking services will not be interrupted. Customers will be able to access over 1,100 branches and 2,600 ATMs across the country. The bank also reassures customers that digital banking options remain available, allowing them to carry out most transactions online or via mobile.

A TD Bank spokesperson stated, 'We are committed to serving our customers through our extensive network of branches and digital channels. Customers affected by branch closures will be notified in advance and guided to the nearest branches or online services.'

Reason Behind the Closures

The decision to close these branches follows a period of significant challenges for TD Bank. The bank, recognised as the 10th largest in the US, has faced regulatory scrutiny and a hefty fine of over £2.4 billion (approximately $3.2 billion USD) last year for failing to prevent illegal transactions linked to criminal activities. This led to leadership shake-ups and a slowdown in plans for new branches, including a recent halt on opening the 150 new locations previously targeted for 2027.

The bank's spokesperson added, 'These closures are part of ongoing evaluations to optimise our network and adapt to changing customer behaviours. We believe shifting more services online is the best way forward, without compromising the quality of service.'

Will Branch Closures Impact Customers?

For most, the closures should not cause major inconvenience. The bank highlights its commitment to providing 'legendary service' through other branches and digital channels. Customers are encouraged to update their contact details and stay informed about alternative branch locations or online banking options.

In a landscape where fewer people visit physical branches, these closures reflect a broader realignment within banking. TD Bank's approach shows an awareness of the evolving needs, prioritising digital solutions while maintaining a widespread network of physical locations. As the landscape shifts, TD Bank's strategy appears to be balancing operational efficiency with a commitment to customer care — a move that might be necessary in today's changing banking environment.