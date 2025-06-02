Amidst a continued strategy to focus its business on Asia and EMEA, financial services giant HSBC has announced a commitment of US$4 billion (£2.95 billion) towards its private credit funds. The latest move from HSBC also follows the recent closure of its US business unit, which primarily serves small and medium enterprises (SMEs), signalling a move for the company to target bigger fish for its wealth management portfolio.

What's In HSBC's Private Credit Investment?

HSBC is investing $4 billion (£2.95 billion) into its private credit funds via HSBC Asset Management, aiming to build a $50 billion (£36.94 billion) credit platform within five years. This move targets the expanding $2 trillion (£1.48 trillion) global private credit market, traditionally led by firms like Blackstone and Ares Management.

Since 2018, HSBC's private credit unit has completed $7 billion (£5.17 billion) in deals across 150 transactions. The new funds will focus on direct lending in the UK and Asia, aligning with CEO Georges Elhedery's strategy to boost revenue through higher-yield sectors amid declining traditional lending profits.

Nicolas Moreau, CEO of HSBC Asset Management, described the initiative as 'an arms race,' emphasising that increased backing from HSBC will help attract additional investor funds.

US Business Unit Says Goodbye

Amidst the company chasing its private credit business, HSBC is winding down its US business banking operations, marking a significant step in its strategic shift toward Asia and the Middle East. The closure will affect approximately 4,500 clients as part of efforts to streamline operations and focus on more profitable markets.

This move follows HSBC's earlier exit from US mass-market retail banking when it sold 90 branches to Citizens Bank and Cathay Bank and repurposed the remaining locations into international wealth centres.

HSBC's CEO, Georges Elhedery, emphasised the bank's commitment to reallocating resources to areas of competitive strength, particularly in Asia. The bank will continue to serve select clients through its Mid-Market and Global Network Banking operations, maintaining a presence in the US focused on international and high-net-worth clients.

Why HSBC Is Catering More to High Net-Worth Clients

HSBC is intensifying its focus on high-profile clients, particularly in Asia, to capitalise on the region's burgeoning wealth and complex financial needs. The bank is expanding services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) by offering bespoke wealth planning, succession strategies, and family office solutions, especially in markets like Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

This strategic pivot aligns with HSBC's broader initiative to streamline operations and concentrate on markets where it holds a competitive edge, such as Asia and the Middle East. By catering to affluent clients with tailored financial services, HSBC aims to enhance profitability and solidify its position in the global wealth management sector.

Hallmarks of a Consolidation Strategy

The latest updates from HSBC are part of its ongoing global consolidation strategy, which aims to streamline operations and enhance profitability. First, the bank restructured into four primary business units earlier this January: Hong Kong, UK, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and International Wealth and Premier Banking. This reorganisation is designed to reduce redundancies and improve agility across its global operations.

Moreover, as part of this transformation, HSBC is also realigning its geographic governance into 'Eastern Markets'—encompassing Asia-Pacific and the Middle East—and 'Western Markets,' covering the UK, Europe, and the Americas. This shift responds to geopolitical tensions and aims to better align with regional strengths.

Targeting Diversity in Revenue

The recent investment injection marks a bold step in HSBC's ambition to become a major player in the booming private credit market, traditionally dominated by US-based asset managers. By committing its capital, HSBC aims to attract institutional investors and accelerate deal flow, particularly across Asia and Europe.

The move underscores the bank's strategic pivot toward higher-margin, capital-light businesses and reflects a broader effort to diversify revenue amid tightening lending margins. As HSBC builds toward its $50 billion (£36.94 billion) platform target, the initiative is poised to reshape its asset management profile and reinforce its position as a global credit powerhouse.