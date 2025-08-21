A chilling directive instigates a showdown over historical narrative and national identity.

President Donald Trump has unleashed a fierce campaign to reshape the Smithsonian's historical exhibits, accusing the institution of dwelling too heavily on the moral atrocities of slavery and oppression.

In a Truth Social post, he declared the Smithsonian 'OUT OF CONTROL' and instructed his lawyers to 'go through the Museums', demanding content reviews and corrections within strict timeframes. The move emphasizes a broader cultural flashpoint pitting historical truth against political re-framing.

White House Orders Radical Exhibit Overhaul

Trump's directive follows his March Executive Order 14253, titled 'Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History', which tasks Vice President J.D. Vance, through his position on the Smithsonian's Board of Regents, of eliminating 'improper ideology' from museum displays.

The current initiative extends that effort, demanding the Smithsonian revise or remove exhibits focusing on slavery, colonisation, systemic racism, the Chinese Exclusion Act and a film on George Floyd's death. The institution has 120 days to comply.

Smithsonian Pushes Back, Defends Integrity

Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch reaffirmed the institution's mission of scholarly rigor and historical accuracy, insisting that museums remain committed to full truth, even under political duress.

The Smithsonian already underwent internal changes earlier this year by removing references to Trump's impeachment from one exhibit, though officials say this was a temporary measure tied to legacy display updates, with full context restoration promised.

A Legal and Ethical Quagmire

The directive raises serious legal questions. Though federally funded, the Smithsonian operates independently, overseen by a Board of Regents including Chief Justice John Roberts and the sitting vice president, making direct White House control murky.

Historians warn that the 30- to 120-day deadline for comprehensive content review is unrealistic. Museum ethics expert Janet Marstine called it 'setting the Smithsonian up for failure'.

This Is About More Than Museums

Trump framed the effort as part of a broader anti-'woke' campaign, targeting college campuses, universities and cultural institutions. In his Truth Social post, he wrote: 'This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE. We have the 'HOTTEST' Country in the World, and we want people to talk about it, including in our Museums.'

The Smithsonian isn't alone, as agencies like the Institute of Museum and Library Services have also faced removal or funding threats.

America finds itself in a cultural tug-of-war: one side demanding institutional unity and positive narrative, the other defending the necessity of confronting uncomfortable truths. The Smithsonian, home to millions of visitors annually, sits at the crossroads of education and identity.

The stakes are high: scholars argue that erasing or sanitising slavery and systemic injustices risks undermining democracy itself.