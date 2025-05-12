As DailyPay, a leader in the On-Demand Pay space, sets its sights on the Canadian market, the company is poised to shake up how workers across industries access their earnings. With a mission to improve employee financial wellness by providing real-time access to earned pay, DailyPay has already made waves in the US, helping businesses boost retention, engagement, and productivity. Now, the company is bringing its platform north of the border, aiming to support Canadian employers and workers alike.

In this interview, we sit down with Josh Durodola, VP International, and Goyo Schipilliti, Director, International, to discuss DailyPay's expansion strategy, the unique opportunities and challenges in Canada, and why On-Demand Pay is more than just a trendy perk—it's reshaping the future of work and financial wellbeing. They share insights on how DailyPay plans to create real impact for both employees and employers in this new market.

Why Canada?

Why has DailyPay decided to expand into the Canadian market?

Josh and Goyo: One of the biggest things we have heard from our multinational clients and partners is that they want to provide DailyPay to their employees outside of the US. Our broader view is that On-Demand Pay is a lasting global phenomenon and will eventually become market standard. Our vision is to make On-Demand Pay the default way people are paid. Simply put, we're looking to bring DailyPay's On-Demand Pay product everywhere.

The new platform in Canada will be available to both new and existing DailyPay clients. Also a personal touch, my sister lives in Canada and I hear quite a bit about the country, but as we started looking more into the market, I was surprised to learn that nearly 2 million Canadians use payday loans each year despite heavy restrictions in major provinces like Quebec.

What economic challenges are facing Canadian workers?

Josh and Goyo: According to research from ADP Research's People at Work 2025 survey more than half (59%) of Canadian workers report living paycheck to paycheck. This means the majority of workers earn only just enough to cover expenses without the ability to save for the future or handle an unforeseen expense.

How DailyPay Can Benefit The Canadian Workforce

Why is DailyPay such a critical benefit for Canadian employees?

Josh and Goyo: DailyPay is just as critical for Canadian employees as it is for employees in the US, UK and everywhere else. We're excited to enter the Canadian market to bring our worktech platform to Canadian employees.

According to the National Payroll Institute (NPI), about 41% of working Canadians are financially stressed, up from 37% in 2023. DailyPay has proven to be a positive influence on workers' finances – helping them to pay fewer late fees and incur less credit card debt.

For employees, DailyPay is more than just a way to access pay before payday, it's an important financial wellness tool. DailyPay enables the ability to see and track one's pay. In fact, we have users logging into the app on a daily basis just to understand what they will get paid for their hard work without necessarily taking a transfer. We take pride in using technology to arm and empower workers with a majority using DailyPay as a tool to track their earnings on a daily basis.

How has client interest been in your new foray into Canada? What type of companies in general offer DailyPay?

Josh and Goyo: One of the biggest things we have heard from our multinational clients and partners is that they want to provide DailyPay to their employees outside of the US Canada was the most requested market. Hotel Equities, Sekure Merchants, Bamford Produce, Kids & Company, and HGS are among some of the early adopters who have already signed up DailyPay for their Canadian employees.

In the US and UK, DailyPay serves more than 1,000 employer clients, with millions of users on the platform. Clients span virtually every industry from healthcare to retail to hospitality.

DailyPay's Value and Future Outlook

Why is this valuable to employers in Canada?

Josh and Goyo: For almost a decade, many of America's leading employers have offered DailyPay's platform as a voluntary financial wellness benefit with other benefits such as 401(k) and tuition reimbursement. Companies leverage DailyPay to better cater to their employees and drive productivity. The first thing they experience is an increase in retention and faster hiring.

Another benefit is more satisfied and engaged employees because DailyPay's enterprise grade worktech platform facilitates positive engagement and easier communication between employers and their workers. The worktech platform seamlessly integrates across ecosystems with fast time to impact, quick implementations and no impact to payroll and payroll teams.

How exactly does DailyPay work?

Josh and Goyo: DailyPay's worktech platform features the industry-leading On-Demand Pay solution which provides an advanced, accurate, and frictionless pay experience that can be easily adopted and seamlessly integrated into any organisation's tech stack. Importantly, there is no additional work for the payroll professional and it allows payroll processes to operate without any changes.

DailyPay integrates directly with employers' payroll and timekeeping systems to calculate earned pay on a daily basis for employees who sign up, funds and enables the employee to instantly access a portion of their net earnings (after accounting for any tax and payroll deductions). This enables employees to pay bills, spend, save, or invest on their own schedule, not an arbitrary payday.

Do you foresee expanding globally beyond Canada?

Josh and Goyo: As I mentioned earlier, DailyPay believes all workers worldwide deserve to be empowered with choice and control over their earned pay. We are meaningfully and strategically looking into opportunities to bring DailyPay's highly sought-after worktech platform outside the US and have targeted a few specific markets.

As DailyPay expands into Canada, it's clear the company isn't just offering a new way to get paid — it's helping reshape how employers support their teams' financial wellbeing. With leaders like Josh Durodola and Goyo Schipilliti at the helm, DailyPay is set to make a meaningful impact on both businesses and employees across the country.

By giving workers greater control over their pay, the company is paving the way for a more flexible, engaged, and financially resilient workforce. As Canada embraces the future of pay, DailyPay is ready to lead the charge.