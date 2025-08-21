US President Donald Trump has reignited his rhetoric on renewable energy, branding wind and solar power the 'SCAM OF THE CENTURY' in a fiery Truth Social post and vowed to ban all federal approvals for such projects if he secures another term in office.

'We will not approve wind or farmer-destroying Solar. The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!!' Trump declared, escalating his long-standing criticism of green energy as costly, inefficient, and damaging to rural communities.

His remarks come as electricity prices rise across parts of the country, particularly within the PJM Interconnection grid—which spans 13 states—though experts dispute his claim that renewables are driving the hikes.

Permitting Crackdown And Tax Credit Cuts

The Trump administration has already begun tightening federal permitting for renewable energy projects.

According to an internal memo obtained by POLITICO, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum now holds final authority over approvals. This shift has alarmed clean energy developers, who fear their projects could face indefinite delays.

This centralisation of power follows the introduction of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which terminates investment and production tax credits for wind and solar projects by the end of 2027. These credits have historically played a pivotal role in the expansion of renewable energy across the US.

In addition, the Treasury Department recently issued new guidance redefining when a project is considered to have begun construction, which is key for qualifying for tax credits. Critics argue the changes could derail hundreds of planned projects and may face legal challenges for allegedly rewriting congressional intent.

Industry Pushback and Economic Realities

Despite Trump's claims, data from Energy Innovation and other independent analysts suggest that states heavily invested in renewables, such as Iowa, Kansas, and New Mexico, have experienced slower growth in electricity prices compared to the national average.

Iowa, which sources nearly 60% of its electricity from wind, saw its rates increase more slowly than 42 other states over the past decade. Meanwhile, Texas, which leads the nation in wind capacity and is rapidly expanding solar energy, saved ratepayers an estimated $31.5 billion between 2010 and 2022 through renewable energy generation.

Experts argue that while electricity bills are rising nationwide, the causes are multifaceted. Factors include wildfire mitigation, infrastructure upgrades, and volatile natural gas markets, not simply the expansion of renewables.

Solar and battery storage are among the fastest solutions to bridging the supply-demand gap in strained grids.

Regulatory Fallout and Legal Uncertainty

Trump's aggressive stance has sparked concern across various sectors, including state governments, energy developers, and legal analysts.

Senators Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and John Curtis (Utah) have placed holds on Treasury nominees in protest of the new tax credit guidance, citing concerns over its impact on their states' economies.

Clean energy advocates also warn that the crackdown could stifle innovation, cost thousands of jobs, and undermine efforts to modernise the US energy grid. At the same time, legal experts suggest the Treasury's reinterpretation of tax credit eligibility may be challenged in court for overstepping executive authority.

The Road Ahead

The future of America's clean energy transition now hangs in the balance. While concerns over cost, land use, and grid reliability persist, the broader economic data points to renewables as a stabilising force, not a drag.

Whether Trump's sweeping proposals survive legal and political tests remains to be seen. For now, the fight over wind and solar has become a central flashpoint in the nation's energy debate—one that could shape the trajectory of the US economy and environment for decades.

The durability of proposed regulatory changes will likely depend on legal interpretation and stakeholder response.