For Steve Davies, founder of SDD London Limited, building has always been more than a profession. It has embodied the culmination of a lifetime shaped by discipline, heritage, and a tireless drive to excel. His approach to construction carries the imprint of a unique upbringing, one that instilled in him an almost military sense of precision and integrity.

Though he never met his grandfather, who served in the military, Davies often reflects on how much of that same rigour has been interwoven with his own character. "You start to wonder why you think differently from others, and I've realised it comes from that discipline ingrained early on," he says. "Presenting yourself properly, showing up on time, five minutes early, in fact, because on time is already late, these little things elevate you without you even noticing."

From an early age, Davies was immersed in an environment where construction was more than just brick and mortar. His parents bought and renovated a French farmhouse, and his father, a senior figure in the building control department, exposed him to building at the highest level.

While many young people might have found such experiences daunting, Davies absorbed them with quiet determination. "I wasn't taught by a novice in the field," he states. "I was taught by someone at the very top on how to build." This exposure gave him both the technical eye and the confidence to take on projects that others would hesitate to touch.

Davies' career began in engineering, where he worked in a highly structured environment that demanded accountability and exactness. That period sharpened his problem-solving instincts and underscored the importance of reliability. But it was his refusal to accept stagnation that ultimately set him on the path to entrepreneurship. When a long-sought promotion failed to materialise, it gave him the impetus to traverse a new path.

"I'd already planned it," he recalls. "The next day, I set up my company. It was time to move forward."

What began as a modest endeavour grew into SDD London Limited in 2016, a firm that now commands trust in some of the most challenging projects.

Davies sets himself apart with not just technical capability but with an outlook that is shaped as much by sport and training as by construction. For over a decade, he trained under a judo champion, learning resilience and adaptability that would serve him in business.

"Whatever was thrown at us, we were told to say yes," he explains. "The moment you say no, your body gives up. But if you say yes, you stay focused, no matter how hard it is." That philosophy echoes in his willingness to embrace difficult projects, from listed buildings with tight restrictions to intricate basements and home extensions that demand creative engineering. "I don't turn down complicated work," he says. "If anything, that's what I'm drawn to. I'm always up for a challenge!"

SDD London, operating mainly in Central London but willing to travel for the right project, is not a firm chasing volume or scale. Davies is clear that his company operates on a principle of focus. One project at a time, one client at a time. He is deeply involved in each build, from the first handshake to the final key handover.

The firm offers a complete turnkey service, collaborating closely with architects while ensuring the buildability of ambitious designs. His ability to break down even the most daunting structures into manageable steps, a skill he attributes to his mechanical engineering background, distinguishes him from competitors in the industry.

Clients quickly discover that honesty is a hallmark of his practice. He is known for giving realistic assessments of costs and timelines, even when those numbers are higher than expected. "I'd rather be open about what something really costs than set false expectations," he says. "That integrity saves everyone in the long run."

That same sense of responsibility extends beyond his own work; when clients come to him after a failed project with another contractor, Davies often steps in to repair the damage, offering his expertise at minimal cost.

It is this blend of uncompromising standards, practical ingenuity, and genuine care for clients that has earned Davies his reputation. For him, at its core, construction exemplifies trust, craft, and delivering excellence against all odds.

"People live and breathe their new projects long before I arrive," Davies reflects. "My job is to catch up quickly, understand their vision, and then make it real." In an industry where too many projects could collapse under false promises, Davies has built a career on the structure of discipline, honesty, and resilience that stands as firmly as the homes he creates.