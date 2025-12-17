Luckin Coffee, the Chinese coffeehouse chain, is reportedly exploring a bid to acquire Blue Bottle Coffee, a strategic move aimed at challenging Starbucks' dominance in the premium global market.

The potential acquisition, first reported by Bloomberg, signals a significant shift in Luckin's strategy from rapid expansion based on price and convenience to a direct assault on the high-end coffee segment. By targeting the Nestlé-owned brand, the Chinese company aims to gain immediate 'luxury' credentials and accelerate its global ambitions.

Strategic Move to Move Ahead of the Competition

The potential acquisition of Blue Bottle is more than a simple expansion; it represents a calculated move designed to help Luckin Coffee directly challenge and ultimately compete with Starbucks on the world stage.

The company is officially challenging the industry giants. It started by winning on price and convenience, but this new deal shows they are moving up. Its goal is to be one of the retailers of high-quality, premium coffee worldwide.

While Luckin Coffee has already overtaken Starbucks in total store count within China, it still lags behind the global leader in terms of brand value and premium convenience. This gap is precisely why buying a speciality powerhouse like Blue Bottle Coffee would be a game-changer—it would give Luckin Coffee immediate 'luxury' credentials and elevate its standing in the high-end market.

Global Ambitions and Other Targets



Aside from its interest in Blue Bottle, Luckin Coffee and its majority stakeholder, Centurium Capital, are said to be looking into a wider range of high-end acquisition targets to cement their dominance in the speciality coffee sector.

Some sources revealed that Luckin Coffee and Centurium Capital have also been eyeing % Arabica, the Kyoto-founded boutique brand known for its minimalist design and high pricing. It appears that they are looking at the brand's operations in China, which are at the moment, backed by the private equity firm PAG.

Nestlé Explores Sale of Blue Bottle

Luckin Coffee's reported bid for Blue Bottle comes after it was reported earlier this month that Nestlé is planning to sell its Blue Bottle Coffee unit. According to Reuters, the Swiss food giant is working with Morgan Stanley to explore the potential sale of its premium roaster chain. This move is said to have been confirmed by at least three sources who are familiar with the matter.

Nestlé acquired a majority stake in the US-based roaster in 2017 for approximately £525 million ($700 million).

This review is a major part of a new plan by Nestlé's current chief executive, Philipp Navratil, to streamline the company's extensive portfolio. He also wants the company to shift its focus away from managing physical coffee shops and toward its core business of producing and selling its products through retail channels.

Luckin's US Expansion Signals Global Ambitions

Meanwhile, Luckin Coffee's global ambitions are apparent with its store openings in New York City. The company said this is part of its strategy to expand outside of China and eventually reach more nations.

'The United States, as the world's largest coffee consumption market with a rich coffee culture, is a strategically important market for Luckin Coffee's global expansion,' co-founder and CEO of Luckin Coffee, Dr Jinyi Guo, stated in a press release after the launch of their branches in Midtown Manhattan and near Washington Square Park. 'Since entering the overseas market in 2023, we have grown to over 24,000 stores globally. Now, we are excited to introduce a diverse and unique coffee experience to American consumers, powered by our strong product innovation, advanced digital operations, and global supply chain advantages.'