Beyond Meat (BYND) shares have staged a dramatic rebound this week, driven by a surge of enthusiasm from retail investors comparing the moment to the 2021 GameStop short squeeze.

According to Business Insider, the plant-based meat maker's stock, which hit an all-time low of just $0.50 (£0.41) last week, surged as much as 78% on Monday, 20 October 2025, before settling around $1.11 (£0.90) by midday.

The rally followed renewed online interest sparked by Demitri Semenikhin, a Dubai-based trader who has become the latest retail investor to challenge Wall Street's short sellers.

Semenikhin, who goes by Capybara Stocks online, revealed on Reddit that he had purchased roughly one twentieth of Beyond Meat's outstanding shares, about 3.1 million shares, at an average price of $0.78 (£0.63) on 14 October. He later posted a YouTube video titled 'Why I've Purchased 4% of Beyond Meat Stock', outlining his bullish case for the company.

In the video, he argued that Beyond Meat's recent debt restructuring had been misunderstood by investors. The company agreed with bondholders to swap notes due in 2027 for $196 million (£159 million) in new notes due in 2030, alongside 316 million new shares. While the move initially sent the stock plunging, Semenikhin said it reduced bankruptcy risk and improved the firm's balance sheet.

Retail Traders Reignite the GameStop Spirit

The situation has drawn striking comparisons to the GameStop frenzy of 2021, when thousands of retail traders united online to drive up the heavily shorted video game retailer's shares, squeezing hedge funds in the process.

Just like GameStop figurehead Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill, Semenikhin has built a following through detailed analysis, bold bets, and the belief that traditional investors have underestimated a struggling brand's potential.

Reports indicate that short interest in Beyond Meat exceeded 50% last week, making it one of the most shorted stocks in the market and a prime target for retail traders hoping to trigger a squeeze.

Inside the Capybara Stocks Strategy

Speaking to Business Insider, Semenikhin said his approach focuses on undervalued companies burdened with debt or financial pressure, arguing that markets often misprice firms with turnaround potential.

The 29-year-old real estate developer has quickly gained an online following, with his posts drawing thousands of comments filled with rocket and flame emojis, the unofficial symbols of retail trader optimism.

Despite concerns about waning demand for plant-based meat, Semenikhin believes Beyond Meat remains financially strong and could become a potential acquisition target.

His sudden rise highlights how individual traders can now move markets once dominated by hedge funds. Whether Beyond Meat can sustain its rally remains uncertain, but for now, it stands as the latest battleground in the ongoing war between retail investors and institutional short sellers.