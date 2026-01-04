Venezuelan citizens experienced terror when they heard loud explosions in the early morning of Saturday, 3 January 2026. Most people were in panic as they started to realise the city of Caracas and other places were under attack and airstrikes from the US army were ongoing.

Moments later, news about their president and his wife being captured by American special forces was reported. Donald Trump also confirmed their operation to arrest Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, was successful. The fear from the attack was immediately replaced by joy as Venezuelans poured into the streets to celebrate the end of Maduro's decade-long authoritarian rule.

'The Light at the End of the Tunnel'

The celebration and wave of emotions spilled not only in Venezuela but many other regions across the globe. From the bustling streets of Caracas to the massive diaspora hubs in Miami, Madrid, and Bogotá, the reaction to Maduro's ouster and arrest has been one of overwhelming relief, as many people can now see hope as the era of Chavismo, a left-wing populist political ideology and movement named after former President Hugo Chavez, is finally ending.

More than seven million Venezuelans are living in exile, and the photo of Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed brought them all together. According to AP News, Venezuelans in Doral, South Florida, who are commonly called Doralzuela, have gathered in front of El Arepazo restaurant, which is a historic landmark for the local community. Many of them chanted 'Liberty! Liberty! Liberty!' while waving Venezuelan flags or draping them over their shoulders.

They also honked horns and started singing their national anthem. Similar scenes have simultaneously unfolded in Chile, Peru, Santiago, and Lima, where migrants have also gathered, celebrated, hugged, danced, and cried with happiness. With Maduro out of the picture, many Venezuelans living outside of their home country believe they can finally go back to the land where they were born.

One of the revellers, Alejandra Arrieta, said, 'We are like everybody — it is a combination of feelings, of course, there's fears, there's excitement. There's so many years that we've been waiting for this. Something had to happen in Venezuela. We all need the freedom.'

Another one said that Maduro's capture 'means everything' and it 'feels like the light at the end of the tunnel.'

'The Hour of Freedom Has Arrived'

Others took to social media to express their feelings, with one saying that people have no idea how badly Venezuelans wanted Trump to take down their dictator leader, Nicolas Maduro. Meanwhile, from her location in hiding, opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado released a memo addressed to the nation, saying that the 'Hour of Freedom' had arrived.

She lauded Trump and the successful US operation, calling it a 'promise fulfilled.' Machado had been in hiding since Maduro took office in the last election. This is because she has been vocal about his opposition stance and the Maduro government has repeatedly threatened her with arrest after calling her a terrorist because she protested the results of the election where Maduro 'won' again.