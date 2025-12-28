As the year 2025 is coming to a close, a huge fight has broken out in Congress over healthcare costs in the United States. The big issue at the center of the battle is the set of tax credits that are about to expire. The Democrats want to keep granting citizens tax breaks to help pay for insurance, but on the other hand, the Republicans want to end those deals.

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett is leading the charge against President Donald Trump and the GOP. She said that by letting these discounts expire, the Republicans are hurting millions of Americans because only the wealthy are benefiting when they allow the Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits lapse. She warned that over 17 million people are at risk of losing their health insurance or facing 'skyrocketing' premiums.

Trump and Republicans promised to lower costs on day one—and as we can see, that was a lie. Prices shot up, and health care will spike again because they refuse to extend the ACA credits.



A Looming Health Crisis for Millions of Americans

The centre of the dispute is the enhanced ACA premium tax credits, that were initially launched to make insurance costs more affordable for families in the middle and low-income brackets. Rep. Crockett reiterated that the expiration of these health subsidies did not just happen by chance nor was it a mistake committed by officals but a deliberate decision - they chose to let the ACA end.

'And people are really, really scared about what we know is about to happen as it relates to the health care cliff as well,' she said during an interview with MS NOW's All in With Chris Hayes. 'And it seems like this administration, the Republicans, are not interested in doing anything to make health care more affordable in this country.'

Crockett Targets Trump and GOP for Making Healthcare Too Expensive

On Friday, 26 December 2025, Crockett said that the President and the GOP do not really care about lowering medical costs. She stressed that once the Obamacare subsidies end, monthly insurance bills will go up for millions of people. She also said during the most recent House Oversight hearing that Republicans couldn't 'care less about doing what they are supposed to do, which is to govern.'

Her statement was in direct reference to Congress' failure to save the insurance tax credits that is are set to expire at the end of this year, which was discussed when the government reopened back in November. The GOP introduced its own healthcare plan instead, but it does not address the expiring healthcare subsidies, so millions of citizens are now worried their bills will go up.

In explaining her point, Crockett said that in her home state of Texas and across the country, families like teachers, police officers, sanitation workers, and other living paycheck to paycheck, they will soon be forced to choose between medical care and basic necessities such as food and rent.

'Today's hearing was a distraction from the reality: millions are days away from losing their health coverage because Republicans refuse to extend ACA tax credits,' Crockett said. 'Their own constituents will be hit the hardest—tens of thousands losing coverage entirely. If they actually cared about lowering costs, they'd sign the discharge petition today.'

Meanwhile, Trump said last week that he is open to working with Democrats on healthcare. He also plans to meet with top insurance companies to talk about lowering bills for families, especially since the government subsidies are ending soon.