Christian author Philip Yancey has announced that he will withdraw from public ministry after admitting to a years-long extramarital affair, a confession that has shocked many of his long-time readers and followers. The 75-year-old writer, known globally for his books on grace, suffering, and doubt, said he will step back from speaking engagements and public life as he seeks counselling and formal accountability.

In an emailed statement to Christianity Today on 6 January, Yancey revealed that he had engaged in an eight-year affair with a married woman, acknowledging that the relationship ran directly against his public teaching on marriage and faith. He admitted that his actions caused deep pain to his wife, the woman's husband, and both families, and said he expected many readers to feel disillusioned by the gap between his message and his conduct.

Yancey and His Wife's Statements

'To my great shame, I confess that for eight years I wilfully engaged in a sinful affair with a married woman,' Yancey wrote. 'My conduct defied everything that I believe about marriage. It was also totally inconsistent with my faith and my writings and caused deep pain for her husband and both of our families.'

He said he has confessed 'before God and my wife', committed to professional counselling and an accountability programme, and accepted that his behaviour may undermine the trust many readers placed in his work. Yancey declined to identify the woman involved, citing a desire to protect her and her family's privacy.

In the same release, Yancey shared a statement from his wife, Janet Norwood Yancey, who said the revelation left her traumatised but determined to honour her wedding vows. 'I, Janet Yancey, am speaking from a place of trauma and devastation that only people who have lived through betrayal can understand,' she said. 'Yet I made a sacred and binding marriage vow 55 years ago, and I will not break that promise. I accept and understand that God through Jesus has paid for and forgiven the sins of the world, including Philip's.'

Before the affair became public, Yancey had been scheduled to speak at Lake Avenue Church in Pasadena, California, but his name has since been removed from its speaker list, and his social media accounts appear to have been taken down as he retreats from public view.

Philip Yancey's Career, Achievements, and Net Worth

Yancey has been one of the most influential voices in evangelical publishing for more than five decades. He began his career in 1971 as an editor at Campus Life Magazine, a youth-focused Christian publication, where he worked for eight years before moving into a long association with Christianity Today.

For around 30 years, he served as an editor-at-large at the magazine, while contributing to other outlets including Reader's Digest, The Saturday Evening Post, Publisher's Weekly, The Atlantic, Chicago Magazine, Christian Century, and National Wildlife.

Over the years, he has interviewed two US presidents and high-profile figures such as U2 frontman Bono, evangelist Billy Graham, and authors Annie Dillard, John Updike, and Henri Nouwen. Former President Jimmy Carter once described him as his 'favourite modern author', underlining the reach his work achieved beyond church circles.

Yancey's books on spiritual and theological questions have sold more than 15 million copies and been translated into 40 languages. He is a two-time ECPA Christian Book of the Year winner for The Jesus I Never Knew in 1996 and What's So Amazing About Grace? in 1998.

Several of his other titles have received the Gold Medallion Book Award, including Where Is God When It Hurts? (1977), Fearfully and Wonderfully Made (1980, co-written with physician Paul W. Brand), In His Image (1984), the NIV Student Bible (1986, co-edited with Tim Stafford), Disappointment with God (1988), which also won Christianity Today's Book of the Year, Pain: The Gift Nobody Wants (1993, again with Brand), The Bible Jesus Read (1999), and Church: Why Bother? My Personal Pilgrimage (2001).

According to People AI, Yancey's net worth in 2026 is estimated at $8.59 million (about £6.37 million), largely reflecting decades of book sales, speaking, and journalism.

Family and Faith Background

Yancey's personal history has long shaped his writing. Born on 4 November 1949 in Atlanta to preacher Marshall Watts and Mildred Sylvania Yancey, he grew up in an ultra-conservative, fundamentalist church environment. His father, who had contracted polio, died in 1950 after church members urged the family to remove him from life support in the belief that God would miraculously heal him.

The combination of his father's death and his strict religious upbringing led Yancey to lose his faith for a period in his youth, a struggle he later recounted in several books. He eventually enrolled at Columbia Bible College, where he met fellow student Janet Norwood; the two married in 1970. The couple find themselves at the centre of an intensely public marital crisis as they attempt to navigate the fallout, rebuild trust, and decide on the future.