Travelling to Finland, Iceland, or Northern Norway is a bucket-list dream for many. The Northern Lights, husky sledging, and snow-dusted villages are enough to draw millions of visitors every year. But as anyone who has tried to pack for the Arctic quickly realises, the biggest challenge isn't the snow, it's the suitcase.

Founded by Finnish entrepreneurs, Winterent is transforming how travellers prepare for their adventures. The company rents stylish, practical, and inclusive winter clothing sets across the North, making the holiday experience easier, sustainable, and, most of all, warm.

"The average family visiting Lapland will bring two massive suitcases just for winter gear," Joonas Linkola, Chief Marketing Officer, explains. "It's bulky, heavy, and expensive. And often, people buy it just for one trip, then leave it behind. We wanted to change that."

Based in Rovaniemi, Winterent has quickly expanded across key Nordic destinations. With an extensive clothing set collection and partner locations in Levi, Ruka, Saariselkä, Helsinki, Haparanda, Reykjavik, and soon Tromsø and Alta, the service caters to both individual travellers and tour operators.

For guests, Winterent offers a chance to travel lighter, save money, and stay warm. For hotels, resorts, and agencies, it provides a seamless add-on to its offerings. "We serve everyone from solo travellers to groups of hundreds," Linkola adds. "We've even rented to TV productions and celebrities, as well as families chasing their first glimpse of the aurora. We're well-vetted."

To make things even easier, Winterent offers delivery and pick-up services across its network of branches. A traveller might collect their gear in Helsinki and drop it off later in Levi or Rovaniemi. No need to lug it across the country. This customer-centred service is especially useful for those planning multi-stop holidays, giving them the flexibility to travel freely without being tied down by heavy bags. It is a convenience built right into the adventure.

Going beyond the label of a rental service, Winterent embodies the reinvention of what winter clothing can look and feel like. Traditional Arctic overalls have long been the standard despite being bulky, stiff, and unflattering.

Linkola saw an opportunity to design something better. "People want to be warm, but they also want to look good in photos," he shares. "Many travellers don't want to wear outdated gear when posting on social media. They want something chic."

So Linkola, with his team, designed their own line of winter wear. Produced in collaboration with a Finnish manufacturing brand, the sets are sleek, modern, and thoughtfully crafted. From classic jet-black to vibrant hues that pop in snowy landscapes, Winterent outfits are made with both practicality and aesthetics in mind. The sets include jackets, trousers, boots, and mittens, and they're designed for active travellers, perfect for snowshoeing, electric fat biking, downhill skiing, or simply strolling through snowy towns.

Inclusivity is another cornerstone of Winterent's philosophy. Sizes range from children as small as 80 centimetres all the way to adults wearing 6XL, ensuring that no traveller is left behind. "We want everyone to feel comfortable and included," Joonas emphasises. "And if a size isn't right, swaps are always free at our stores."

Beyond convenience and style, sustainability is central to Winterent's mission. Disposable winter gear has long been a hidden problem for Nordic tourism, with hotels often left to deal with abandoned jackets and boots. Renting reduces that waste while lowering the carbon footprint associated with clothing production and shipping. "Renting can be lighter on emissions, easier on your luggage, and better for the planet," Linkola states. "You're saving the environment and you're doing it in style. What's better than that?"

That combination of eco-consciousness, design, and ease has underpinned Winterent's growth. Last season was a defining one for the company, proving the model works and fueling plans to expand further. With lessons learned, improved logistics, and early orders set in place, Linkola is confident this winter will be its strongest yet.

In the end, Winterent has taken something as practical as winter gear and made it part of the joy of travel. No more dragging oversized bags through airports or snowy landscapes, or sacrificing style for warmth. Instead, visitors can arrive with ease, pick up a perfectly fitted set, and step straight into the Arctic wonderland, camera-ready and guilt-free.

As Linkola puts it: "We wanted to create a service where you don't have to choose between comfort, style, or sustainability. With Winterent, you get it all."