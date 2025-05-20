Human remains discovered near Taylor Swift's home in Rhode Island have been identified as those of a 61-year-old man who was previously reported missing. The leg bone was found on 14 May 2025 along Everett Avenue in Westerly's Watch Hill neighbourhood, where the singer owns a multimillion-pound coastal mansion.

Westerly Police have confirmed the remains belong to Kevin Poissant, a local man who had been missing since March. The Rhode Island Medical Examiner's Office carried out the identification and reported no signs of foul play.

Discovery Sparks Wild Speculation

The remains were uncovered by a member of the public, prompting immediate forensic investigation. Due to the proximity to Taylor Swift's property, which has drawn global attention in the past for its celebrity gatherings, the discovery quickly became a trending topic online.

Within hours, social media users began linking the case to broader claims of a serial killer operating in the New England region. Some pointed to the fact that Poissant's remains were the 13th set discovered in the area since Marc, though none of the other cases have been publicly connected.

Authorities Urge Calm: 'There Is No Serial Killer'

Police have firmly rejected the serial killer narrative, stating there is no evidence linking the cases. 'We understand the public's concern, but there's nothing to suggest these incidents are related,' a spokesperson for the Westerly Police Department said. 'The facts point to individual circumstances, and in Mr Poissant's case, no criminal activity is suspected.'

Rhode Island State Police also weighed in, emphasising that while the number of recent discoveries is unusual, coincidences should not be confused with patterns. They warned against spreading speculation online, saying it can hamper investigations and cause unnecessary panic.

Kevin Poissant: A Local Man Remembered

According to police reports, Kevin Poissant had been reported missing in early March. He was known in the area and had no history of violence or disputes. Local news outlets reported that he had struggled with health issues and may have become disoriented before his disappearance.

Friends and neighbours have since paid tribute. 'Kevin was quiet but kind-hearted,' one resident told The Westerly Sun. 'It's heartbreaking, but at least now his family has some closure.'

No Connection to Taylor Swift

Officials were quick to clarify that the location of the remains had no connection to Taylor Swift or her estate. The global pop star was not at the property at the time and has not commented publicly on the matter. A source close to Swift stated she had been abroad for her Eras Tour when the discovery was made.

Despite this, some social media users falsely claimed the singer's property was somehow involved in the incident. Police have dismissed such rumours as unfounded and urged the public to refrain from speculation.

Separating Fact from Fiction

While the discovery of 13 sets of human remains in New England since March may appear alarming, law enforcement agencies have found no unifying thread. Each case is being investigated independently, and most are believed to involve missing persons or natural deaths.

The identification of Kevin Poissant offers a measure of resolution in one case — and a reminder that the truth is often far less dramatic than the internet might suggest. As investigations continue, officials are encouraging calm, compassion, and fact-based discussion.