Humane recently unveiled a standalone wearable device at a TED talk. To those unaware, Humane is a startup founded by former Apple employees Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri. This tiny unit can serve as an AI-backed personal assistant.

The Humane AI projector is designed to perform tasks like providing summaries of messages, emails, and calendar invites. Aside from that, it can translate, identify objects, and project a screen onto nearby surfaces, according to a report by The Verge.

The TED talk emphasised AI is evolving quickly. For instance, Google's AI managed to learn a new language without a programmer's assistance. Chaudhri showed off the Humane AI project at the TED talk. The founder also shed some light on all the things the new standalone wearable device can do.

Things that Humane AI wearable can do

It looks like the Humane AI project will spare no effort to replace smartphones. Chaudhri claims the Humane AI wearable can interact with the world as a person interacts with it. In other words, the wearable device can hear and see exactly the way you can.

He claims the device will fade "into the background of your life." Chaudhri also said the device's first priority will be privacy. Meanwhile, Microsoft is also reportedly planning to integrate AI into its next-gen Windows 12 operating system.

Smartphone function

The wearable showed an actual incoming call interface when Chaudhri raised his hand at the TED talk. However, it is worth mentioning here that the device doesn't need to be paired with a smartphone. Also, you do not need any other device connected for it to work.

Translation feature

The Humane AI projector demo highlighted a translation feature. The wearable is capable of translating into another language. In fact, the device uses your voice model for translation to deliver natural conversation. Chaudhri used the device to translate his own voice from English to French, according to an Axios report.

Quick Search, Catch Me Up features

A journalist divulged details about two other features of the wearable device in the TED talk. The "catch me up" feature generates a quick list by composing your events, meetings, and other things. This list gives you a glimpse into everything that you have missed.

The Humane AI projector gave Chaudhri a recap of all pieces of vital information without any annoying notifications. Moreover, the wearable is designed to answer all sorts of questions. For example, Chaudhri asked the wearable to recommend places where he could buy a gift for his wife.

The wearable recommended a nearby location for gift shopping. So, it is safe to say that the Humane AI wearable can work as a Siri or Google Assistant alternative.

Health monitoring

Designer Michael Mofina shared a video on Twitter that revealed another Humane AI wearable feature. Apparently, the wearable warns you about food that isn't healthy. During the demo, Chaudhri held a candy bar in front of the device, tapped on it, and asked, "Can I eat this?."

The AI wearable quickly explained that the candy bar has cocoa butter, which he should avoid due to his intolerance. In other words, the Humane AI wearable can recommend what's best for you. When Chaudhri said, "I'm gonna eat it anyway," the AI jokingly replied, "Enjoy it."

Humane AI wearable: Everything we know so far

The Humane AI wearable seems to be a projector of sorts at this stage. Chaudhri confirmed that "AI will be the driving force behind the next leap in device design." Furthermore, he claims the experience with the wearable will be "screenless, seamless, and sensing."

Chaudri showed off the Humane AI wearable as a device that can be worn on your jacket. It has a couple of sensors and a camera. According to Mofia, Chaudri said the device will not have a "wake word" like Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. This is probably why Chaudri was tapping the wearable device during the demo.

The Humane AI projector houses LED Lights which indicate when the device is listening. Moreover, they double up as notification lights when there's an incoming call or message. However, Twitterverse has raised some concerns regarding how the device works.

Some Twitter users are concerned whether the device will weigh down a shirt. Also, it is still unclear how the device will attach to a shirt. Regrettably, the TED talk did not address these concerns. Nevertheless, Humane is likely to showcase the full form of its device in the coming days.