Microsoft's next version of Windows, which is likely to be Windows 12, will have a deeper AI Integration. To recap, Windows 10 was mistakenly considered the "last version of Windows" to be made available to users. Now, just about two years after the debut of Windows 11, it looks like Microsoft is already working on the next-gen Windows operating system.

Microsoft announced that it is extending its partnership with OpenAI back in January. So, there is a possibility that the American tech company could integrate OpenAI technologies like DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT into Windows 12. According to a report by TechSpot, Microsoft is teaming up with Intel, as well as AMD to bring AI capabilities to its new operating system. To those unaware, Microsoft recently integrated Bing's AI into some of its popular mobile apps including Skype.

However, Microsoft has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations. Intel is reportedly planning to launch Meteor Lake desktop CPUs by the end of 2023 or in 2024. The new x86 computing platform will be made using the new manufacturing process (Intel 4), and adopt a chipset-based design. According to hardware leaker @leaf_hobby, Meteor Lake will feature 20 PCIe Gen5 lanes.

We’re hearing more whispers about Windows 12. Thanks to advances in Intel chips, it looks like the next Windows release may have a big AI focushttps://www.theverge.com/2023/3/1/23618276/microsoft-windows-12-intel-hints pic.twitter.com/Q7tvzuuIFb — Dave Bell (@CyberBoye) April 10, 2023

Furthermore, these 14th-gen Core processors could provide hardware acceleration for AI algorithms. The tipster claims Windows 12 operating system will be compatible with the Meteor Lake platform. Aside from this, Microsoft has recently been talking about the transformative power of AI algorithms for its Bing search engine, as well as Windows OS.

Other Windows 12 features

New Desktop User Interface: Microsoft is prepping to unveil an all-new desktop user interface with Windows 12, according to a report by NJCM India. The newfangled user interface will reportedly feature a floating taskbar with a macOS-style status bar on top.

Windows Explorer and Notepad: The American tech firm recently rolled out an update that brought tabs to File Explorer. Now, it is reportedly bringing that tab support to Notepads. This piece of vital information was shared by a Microsoft employee. The update will enable you to launch multiple Notepad windows at the same time, and even edit these text files simultaneously. Likewise, Windows File Explorer is expected to get a slew of new features.

Other expected improvements: The upcoming Windows OS could offer support for touch-screen devices and keyboards. Moreover, the Settings tab will include the Control Panel.

Windows 12 OS expected release date

Windows 11 OS was released back in 2021. Microsoft has been maintaining a three-year gap between the latest updates. So, it is safe to assume that the company will release the Windows 12 OS in 2024. It is worth noting that several users have reported problems with the existing Windows 11 operating system. So, the company was expected to release a beta version of Windows 12 as the improvised version of Windows 11 last month.

Windows 12 Beta-version

An earlier report suggests that a Canary channel will enable Windows Insiders to try out new builds of Windows. Notably, Windows 12 beta version users will get Early Access. They will be able to share information regarding OS-related problems via the Insider Program. These mistakes will be eliminated before the final release.

While Windows 12 is still in beta, and not the final OS version, it is a fully functional working model. Microsoft could release the final version of Windows 12 OS in the coming months. In the meantime, let's check out the Windows 12 operating system's requirements.

Windows 12 system requirements