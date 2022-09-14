King Charles III was seen losing his cool over a leaking pen in a video that has now gone viral on the internet.

The king was signing a visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast in Northern Ireland when his pen started malfunctioning. The annoyed king could then be heard saying: "I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time."

"Oh God, I hate this (pen)!" added King Charles. He then stood up and handed the pen to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

"Oh, look, it's going everywhere," Camilla said, as King Charles tried wipe the ink off his hand. The king was at Hillsborough Castle to commemorate his mother, Her Majesty The Queen.

"I can't bear this bloody thing!": King Charles' signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can't escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

This was not the first time that King Charles III had to deal with a malfunctioning pen since he became the monarch. During the Accession Council at St James's Palace on Saturday, he was seen flapping his hand repeatedly at an ink well on the table. Eventually, one of his aides had to come and take it away. The king looked visibly annoyed even then.

Charles III became Sovereign of the United Kingdom after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away last Thursday. He had been heir to the throne since the age of just three. He has spent virtually his whole life as heir apparent.

Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. Her death came just a few months after she celebrated her 70th year on the throne in June.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, London. A seven-day period of Royal Mourning will follow after the funeral.

She passed away two days after she officially appointed Liz Truss as U.K.'s new prime minister on September 6 at Balmoral. Her smile had belied any serious health issues she may have been suffering at that time.