A digital broadcast meant for a global audience became the primary evidence in a fatal road traffic investigation that occurred last month. Tynesha McCarty-Wroten, a TikTok personality known online as 'Tea Tyme', has been taken into custody following the death of a pedestrian in a Chicago suburb in November.

The case has sparked international outrage, not only for the circumstances of the collision but for the influencer's subsequent behaviour on social media. It turned out that she asked for donations on CashApp for her 'mental leave' after accidentally killing a pedestrian.

Felony Charges Following Fatal Intersection Collision

On Tuesday, 23 December 2025, Zion police officers arrested the 43-year-old creator after the Lake County State Attorney's Office issued a warrant. McCarty-Wroten currently faces felony charges of reckless homicide and the aggravated use of an electronic communication device resulting in death, per the Guardian.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Darren Lucas, who was walking home from his shift at a local grocery store on 3 November. Investigators allege that McCarty-Wroten ran a red light at an intersection, striking Lucas and inflicting blunt-force injuries that proved fatal.

McCarty-Wroten did not flee after the incident; instead, she called 911. Lucas was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

However, according to authorities, McCarty-Wroten attempted to leave her residence when they arrived to serve her warrant. The police saw her with packed bags when they arrived at her place, People reported.

The TikToker attempting to flee made sense, as she reportedly asked for donations for her 'mental leave.'

Digital Evidence Captures Chilling Moment of Impact

The most damning piece of evidence surfaced when members of the public alerted investigators to a screen recording from the account 'Tea_Tyme_3'. It turned out that McCarty-Wroten was livestreaming before the fatal crash.

In the viral video, the creator is seen interacting with her phone while behind the wheel. A loud 'thud' is heard on the recording and she can be heard saying, 'F**k, f**k, f**k... I just hit somebody.'

The livestream ended abruptly as a child in the vehicle asked what had happened. According to reports, an 8-year-old minor was in the car with MCarty-Wroten.

@tmz Police are investigating a car crash that killed a pedestrian ... which may have been partially captured on a TikTok live stream, TMZ has learned ... the incident went down November 3 in Zion, Illinois, a suburb north of Chicago. ♬ original sound - TMZ - TMZ

Despite the account being made private shortly after the accident, the footage had already been widely circulated.

McCarty-Wroten surrendered her mobile phone through her legal counsel. The authorities verified the video and confirmed that it was recorded on the date and time when Lucas was hit on the road, and it was enough for the Lake County State Attorney's Office to issue a warrant of arrest for the TikToker.

Backlash Over Mental Leave Donation Requests

The tragedy took a controversial turn when McCarty-Wroten returned to social media just days after Lucas' death to ask her supporters for donations. She hosted a restricted livestream where she solicited financial support via CashApp, telling her audience that she needed the funds to take a 'mental leave' because she was not at 'full capacity' due to the situation.

The plea for money was met with significant vitriol from the public, who found the move despicable and remorseless. Critics noted the stark contrast between her request for personal support and the GoFundMe campaign launched by Darren Lucas's son-in-law to support his widow.

According to Christopher King, Lucas 'would really want his everything to not have to worry so much about the future, especially without him by her side.' Since Lucas' wife is reportedly 'far too proud to ask' for help, he is 'asking forgiveness instead of permission' from his mother-in-law for putting up the GoFundMe page on her behalf.

Meanwhile, many users expressed disgust that a creator would ask for donations after allegedly causing a death through negligence. One social media user said there were 'two fundraisers' with different stories. One for the TikToker who wanted cash for 'mental leave after killing a pedestrian' and another for the widow of the man she killed.'

'Choose who you support,' the X user wrote.