The sun broke through an ominous forecast over the White House on Tuesday, a detail President Donald Trump believed was a sign of divine approval. It was a day of profound honour and deep sorrow, as Erika Kirk arrived to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

The ceremony itself was a testament to his impact, moved to the Rose Garden to accommodate the 'so big and enthusiastic' crowd that had gathered to pay their respects.

'God Was Watching': A Ceremony Moved By An Outpouring of Support

Hours before the presentation, President Trump announced the venue change on Truth Social. 'I moved it out to the new Rose Garden, where everyone can see the Presidential Wall of Fame and the Palm Court renovation', Trump wrote.

At the ceremony's start, the president noted the weather was 'supposed to be terrible', with rain expected.

However, he said 'God was watching', and brought sunshine instead. 'I was telling Erika God was watching, and he didn't want that for Charlie', Trump said. 'That's really beautiful. Couldn't be more beautiful today'.

A Fearless Warrior Who 'Helped Make It Happen'

The president described Kirk as a fearless warrior for liberty and a beloved leader who 'galvanised the next generation'.

'Five weeks ago, our nation was robbed of this extraordinary champion', Trump stated. 'He was a champion in every way. I got to know him so well'.

'He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth for living his faith and relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America. He loved this country', Trump continued.

President Trump also credited Kirk with helping his administration win the presidential election, noting his unwavering enthusiasm. 'He said, "You're gonna win, sir"', Trump recalled.

'I said, "you know, I'm running against 17 senators and lot of tough people and governors" ... He said, "No, you're gonna win"'.

The president added that while he thought it was going to be close, Kirk 'helped make it happen' by mobilising citizens to vote.

'You Are The Legacy Holders': A Widow's Powerful Message

Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, accepted the medal awarded to her husband posthumously, thanking those around the world for believing in Kirk and his mission.

'You are the heartbeat of this future movement', Erika said. 'Everything Charlie built—you guys are the legacy holders of that. You're living his mission with him... I know that freedom will endure'.

She added her husband was free from fear and compromise, reflecting on the nature of liberty. 'The freest people in the world are those whose hearts belong to Christ... The real freedom is the power to live freely and to do what is right'.

A Private Faith: Did He Really Pray For His Enemies?

Erika Kirk, who was tearful while speaking about her late husband, also garnered giggles from the crowd. She discussed his faith and strength to pray for his enemies, despite his strong political stances.

Her comments followed President Trump's admission that the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder 'didn't like losing'.

'I heard he loved his enemies. And I said, "Wait a minute, is that the same Charlie that I know"', Trump joked. 'I'm not sure, but I didn't want to get into it'.

When Erika took the podium minutes later, she turned to the president with a smile, sharing her husband kept certain prayers private.

'Surprisingly enough, he did pray for his enemies. Which is very hard, but he did', she confirmed. 'I saw him do it. He never did it in front of anyone else, but I can attest to that'.