What happens when a 93-year-old former Supreme Court justice takes the helm of a global faith with over 17 million members?

That question echoed across social media and international headlines on 14 October 2025, when Dallin H. Oaks was formally announced as the 18th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Following the death of President Russell M. Nelson, the appointment was expected by insiders, but the global reaction has been anything but quiet.

From Supreme Court Justice to Prophet

Born in Provo, Utah, in 1932, Dallin Harris Oaks has spent his life at the intersection of law, education, and faith.

He earned degrees from Brigham Young University and the University of Chicago Law School, later clerking for US Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren.

After teaching law at the University of Chicago, he served as president of BYU from 1971 to 1980 and was a justice on the Utah Supreme Court from 1980 to 1984.

His secular résumé alone is impressive, but his spiritual journey is what led him to this moment. He was called as an Apostle in 1984, serving for decades before becoming First Counsellor to President Nelson in 2018.

Why a 93-Year-Old Prophet Is Capturing Global Attention

The Church's process for selecting a new prophet is based on seniority within the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; as the longest-serving Apostle, President Oaks was next in line.

Yet his appointment has sparked viral interest. At 93, he is one of the oldest leaders to assume the role in Church history, a fact that has surprised many outside the faith.

The fascination extends beyond his age to his unique background. A former Supreme Court justice becoming the spiritual leader of a global religion is exceptionally rare. This combination of a sharp legal mind and decades of doctrinal leadership positions him to address modern challenges, from navigating complex religious freedom issues to expanding global humanitarian outreach.

President Dallin Harris Oaks (@oaksdallinh) was announced today as the 18th President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The announcement was made during a live broadcast from Salt Lake City, Utah. President Oaks was sustained and set apart today,… pic.twitter.com/Ry7ecxm1yR — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) October 14, 2025

Who Is on President Oaks's Leadership Team?

Alongside President Oaks, the new First Presidency includes President Henry B. Eyring as First Counsellor and President D. Todd Christofferson as Second Counsellor.

Both men bring extensive experience in Church governance and spiritual leadership.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, another seasoned Apostle, now serves as President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. This new team reflects continuity, wisdom, and deep institutional memory, qualities valued by members during times of transition.

Guiding 17 Million Members into the Future

President Oaks now leads a Church that spans continents, languages, and cultures.

The role of a prophet carries immense spiritual and administrative responsibility, guiding decisions on doctrine, missionary work, and temple expansion worldwide.

While the Church emphasizes divine guidance in its leadership transitions, President Oaks's appointment also reflects a lifetime of preparation. His seniority, experience, and doctrinal clarity make him a natural choice to carry forward the legacy of his predecessors.