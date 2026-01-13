A routine food delivery turned into a moment of fear and confusion after a DoorDash driver was filmed seeking refuge inside a customer's home when Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers appeared outside. The incident, captured in viral TikTok videos, has sparked widespread attention and renewed debate about immigration enforcement encounters unfolding in everyday settings.

Viral Video Shows Delivery Driver Hiding Inside Home

The video, shared widely on TikTok, shows the point of view of the customer in a residential home as she films and speaks anxiously off camera. The customer can be heard saying she does not want to open the door without a warrant and repeatedly questions what to do as people remain outside her home.

In the footage, the customer explains she has a baby inside the house and had simply ordered food before the unexpected situation unfolded. Her voice conveys visible distress as she grapples with the sudden presence of federal agents outside her door.

Customer Questions Whether Officers Had a Warrant

Throughout the clip, the customer is heard insisting that officers did not appear to have a warrant and saying she was unwilling to open the door without one. No warrant is shown or referenced in the video itself, and the footage does not confirm whether officers attempted to present legal documentation.

The exchange highlights a moment of uncertainty for the resident, who repeatedly says she does not know how to respond while balancing concerns for her child and the safety of the delivery driver inside her home.

Update Confirms Driver Is Safe

In a follow-up post, the customer provided an update confirming that the DoorDash driver was safe after the encounter. The update was shared after viewers expressed concern online about the driver's well-being.

The customer did not disclose further details about how the situation ended, but said the driver was no longer in danger, helping to ease fears sparked by the original footage.

Driver's Husband Allegedly Pulled From Vehicle

The customer also claimed that the driver's husband, identified as Brandon Steven Saenz, was pulled from a car by ICE officers during the incident. No official statement has been released confirming the circumstances of his detention, and no information has been provided about his current status.

Authorities have not publicly commented on the claims circulating online, and details remain limited to what has been shared by those involved in the videos.

Driver Speaks Out on TikTok

The delivery driver also posted the incident on her TikTok account, fernanabrinez, posting a message in Spanish reflecting on the emotional toll of the encounter. Her post translated to: 'And just when it seemed like everything was finally going well, life said to me: don't tell me you actually believed it.'

The message suggested a sense of heartbreak and disbelief following the incident, resonating with many viewers who shared similar stories in the comments.

'We Have Never Committed Any Crime'

In the same follow-up post, the customer shared that she asked the driver if she wanted to say anything to people watching the videos. The driver responded that she and her husband had never committed any crime and described themselves as good people.

That statement has since been widely shared across social media, drawing messages of support as well as criticism and debate over ICE enforcement practices and the vulnerability of immigrant workers in delivery jobs.

Online Reaction Grows as Questions Remain

The videos have continued to circulate, prompting intense discussion online about warrants, enforcement procedures and the risks faced by gig economy workers. While the driver has been confirmed safe, unanswered questions remain about the actions taken during the encounter and the circumstances surrounding her husband.

No further verified details have been released by ICE, leaving the incident defined largely by firsthand accounts shared on social media.