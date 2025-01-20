As Donald Trump gears up for his dramatic return today at the White House, the US President is set to make his first day back in office anything but ordinary.

For Trump, the inauguration marks not just a ceremonial milestone but the starting point for a flurry of executive orders, sweeping policy reversals, and decisive actions aimed at dismantling key pillars of Joe Biden's administration.

From ramping up border enforcement to imposing steep tariffs on trading partners, Trump's 'Day One' agenda is set to spark widespread debate. In a November interview with TIME, Trump declared, "I can undo almost everything Biden did through executive order. And on Day One, much of that will be undone."

Bold and ambitious, his agenda energises his base, offering a concrete path to delivering the promises that defined his campaign trail.

But can Trump really deliver on these audacious promises in just 24 hours? Or will his plans quickly fall victim to political realities and legal roadblocks?

Here's a look at six of the most bold moves Trump has vowed to tackle on his first day back in office.

1. Ending Ukraine War

One of the most audacious claims by Trump in his pledge is to end the war in Ukraine within the first day of his presidency. With his diplomatic skills, Trump claims he can halt the conflict, which has lasted for more than three years.

'I will get it settled before I even become president,' Trump said during a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, with Russia's aggressive missile attacks on Ukraine continuing this week and Ukraine's refusal to surrender territory, it remains unclear how Trump plans to negotiate an immediate resolution to the war. Still, he has pointed to his relationships with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin as key assets.

2. Pardons for January 6 Defendants

The world witnessed what unfolded on January 6 2021, in Washington, D.C. The day when thousands of Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill, where the US Senate was certifying the 2020 election results, which he apparently lost. A riot ensued, resulting in six deaths and the hospitalisation of more than 170 police officials.

In the aftermath, over 1200 people were charged with federal crimes, including former president Trump. Now, he wants to pardon them. 'It will be my great honour to pardon the peaceful protesters, or as I often call them, the hostages,' Trump said in a speech last year.

However, not everyone within the Republican Party agrees with this approach. Senator Thom Tillis, for example, condemned the actions of the Capitol rioters, citing the injuries and destruction they caused.

3. Mass Deportations

Trump pledges to pledges to initiate 'the largest deportation program in American history' on his first day, as one of another controversial promises made by him.

Trump is one of the political leaders who has been at the forefront of the campaign to end illegal immigration. He is planning to ramp up efforts to remove undocumented migrants, particularly those with criminal backgrounds.

According to some media reports, Trump's team is already preparing for mass raids, with Chicago potentially a starting point.

4. Tariffs and Trade

Trump has vowed to reinstate hefty tariffs on goods from countries such as China, Canada, and Mexico, in addition to another area where he is determined to make an impact.

During his previous administration, Trump used tariffs to renegotiate trade deals, and he intends to continue this aggressive stance.

Trump has vowed to impose a 25% tariff on 'ALL products coming into the US' from Mexico and Canada. Moreover, his trade policies, particularly those concerning China, are expected to be a point of contention.

5. Reversing Environmental Regulations

Trump, who has been a long-time climate change denier, is all set to continue his trend of rolling back environmental policies with his new administration.

Trump has promised to undo dozens of President Biden's climate and environmental rules and policies, including electric vehicle mandates and the reversal of Biden's designation of new national monuments.

In addition to this, Trump wants to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, as reported by Politico in 2024.

Whether or not Congress will support these efforts remains uncertain, but Trump's aggressive energy policies are unlikely to be popular with environmentalists.

6. Gender Issues in Sports and Healthcare

Trump has vowed to protect what he describes as 'women's rights' by banning transgender women from entering into women's sports.

In December, while speaking at a Turning Point USA event, Trump said, 'With the stroke of my pen, on Day One, we're going to stop the transgender lunacy.'

By pledging to take action against what he deems Biden's 'cruel policies,' Trump aims to please conservative voters while pushing back against progressive social changes.

As Trump prepares to return to the Oval Office, his first day promises to set the stage for an explosive presidency. Whether these ambitious plans will come to reality or face significant pushback remains to be seen. Still, one thing is certain—his return will reshape the political landscape in dramatic and divisive ways.