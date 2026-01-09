Renée Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was killed during a federal immigration operation in Minneapolis — and the officer who fired the fatal shots has now been identified.

The agent, Jonathan E Ross, is a 43-year-old Iraq War veteran with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who, according to reports, is married to a woman of Filipino heritage.

The disclosure has sharpened public anger around the case, fuelling debate over the use of force, accountability, and perceived contradictions within immigration enforcement.

As investigations continue, the focus has shifted from anonymity to whether federal agents can be held responsible when enforcement operations end in civilian deaths.

ICE Shooter's Identity: A Husband to a Filipina?

According to the Daily Mail, Ross has worked as an immigration officer since at least 2013 and has lived near Minneapolis since 2015. He is also an Iraq War veteran, with photographs posted by his father showing him in military gear overseas.

Ross is married to a 38-year-old woman with Filipino parents. His father confirmed she is a US citizen but declined to give further details about her immigration history.

The 43-year-old ICE agentlaims Good attempted to use her car as a weapon, prompting him to fire multiple shots. Witnesses, however, dispute that account, saying the vehicle was moving slowly and posed no imminent threat.

Good was struck multiple times, including in the head. She later died in the hospital. Footage from the scene shows bullet holes in the windscreen and blood inside the vehicle, with children's toys visible in the back.

Father of ICE Shooter Defends Son

Ross's father, Ed Ross, 80, also defended his son in an interview, saying the shooting was justified.

He claimed Good struck his son with the vehicle and that another officer's arm was trapped inside the car. He described Jonathan Ross as a 'committed, conservative Christian' and said he would not be charged.

Those comments have further inflamed critics, who say no explanation accounts for the behaviour seen in the video after the shooting.

Blasted for 'MAGA Hypocrisy'

As Ross's identity emerged, social media reaction viciously sent comments that described the ICE agent as a symbol of 'MAGA hypocrisy', referring to his marriage to an immigrant Filipina.

So, Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent that murdered Renee Nicole Good, has a Mail-order Bride. pic.twitter.com/smXpwGPz0C — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) January 9, 2026

On X, users called Ross a 'typical white man with Asian fetish', saying he wanted to be the only one with a wife from abroad, considering he's part of an agency cracking down on immigrants. Others also noted that he would've arrested his wife if he hadn't been married to her or 'He probably treats her like a trad wife or a slave'.

Some comments dismissed nuance entirely and say being married to an immigrant may not be hypocrisy, and that he 'Maybe he just likes shooting people 🤷‍♂️'.

Several users pushed back, saying the attacks on his wife were irrelevant and racist, with one writing: 'The death of nuance is the death of democracy'.

Interestingly, among the posts circulating were remarks that he's 'gay'. 'All that's left is a secret Grindr account and he wins MAGA hypocrisy bingo'.

An X user commented on this, saying 'there's a Jonathan Ross who had a Grindr account, Jross_104 ('ten four') that was deleted yesterday...' These allegations have not been verified.

Neighbours Says He's A Raging Pro-Trumpie

Property records show Ross bought his Minnesota home in 2015 for about £360,000 ($460,000), using a £280,000 ($360,000) Veterans Administration loan.

Neighbours told reporters he previously displayed pro-Trump and 'Don't Tread On Me' flags, though these were reportedly removed after the shooting.

Family members have publicly clashed with him in the past over politics, including arguments about the Proud Boys in 2020.

Will There Be Consequences?

The key question now is whether Ross will face criminal charges. Federal officers may use deadly force only when there is an imminent threat to life, a standard critics say has not been met based on available footage.

State prosecutors, federal investigators, and civil rights lawyers are now under pressure to act. Until those investigations conclude, experts say the killing of Good remains not just a tragedy, but a test of whether ICE agents, under the Trump administration, can be truly held accountable when American lives are lost.