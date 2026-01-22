The death of a migrant in federal custody has once again placed a spotlight on the conditions within American detention centres. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have confirmed that a detainee recently passed away at a facility in El Paso, Texas. This marks the third death of an immigrant detainee in this region, raising serious questions about the safety and medical care provided to those awaiting deportation hearings.

While ICE maintains that it provides comprehensive medical care, advocacy groups argue that the expanding network of detention camps—often located in harsh environments—puts vulnerable people at risk. The concern is particularly high regarding new facilities being constructed to handle the increasing number of people crossing the US-Mexico border.

Building in the Harsh Desert Heat

Much of the concern focuses on a new massive tent complex being built at Fort Bliss, an Army base near El Paso. Known as 'Camp East Montana', this facility is being constructed directly in the sand and scrub of the Chihuahuan Desert. It is a region known for extreme weather, where summer temperatures frequently rise above 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

The site covers 60 acres (24 hectares) and is located near the El Paso International Airport, which serves as a major hub for deportation flights. Critics worry that housing thousands of people in tents in such extreme heat will lead to more tragedies. Heat-related illnesses and deaths are already common in this desert region, even for those not in confinement.

Satellite imagery analysed by experts shows that three large white tents, each about 250 metres long, have already been put up. These are surrounded by several smaller buildings. The location on a military base also means the site is cut off from public view, making independent monitoring difficult.

Comparisons to 'Alligator Alcatraz'

The design of the Camp East Montana facility has drawn sharp comparisons to a controversial site in Florida known as 'Alligator Alcatraz'. That facility, a tent complex built in the Florida Everglades costing $245 million (approximately £183 million), faced numerous lawsuits regarding unsanitary conditions. A federal judge recently ordered it to be shut down.

Advocates fear the El Paso site will repeat these mistakes. Setareh Ghandehari, a spokesperson for the advocacy group Detention Watch, warned that using military bases for detention reminds many of the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

'Conditions at all detention facilities are inherently awful,' Ghandehari stated. 'But when there's less access and oversight, it creates the potential for even more abuse.' She noted that families and lawyers often struggle to access detainees held on military land.

Concerns Over Private Contractors and Secrecy

The operation of these facilities relies heavily on private companies. The vast majority of the 57,000 migrants currently detained by ICE are held in private prisons run by large corporations like the Geo Group and CoreCivic. However, the contract for the new Fort Bliss site has sparked a specific legal battle.

The contract was awarded to a small firm called Acquisition Logistics. This company received preferential status because it is classified as a small business owned by a veteran and a Hispanic individual. However, a competing firm, Gemini Tech Services, filed a formal protest. They allege that Acquisition Logistics lacks the necessary experience, staff, and resources to handle such a massive security and medical operation.

Records show Acquisition Logistics has previously worked on repairing small boats for the Air Force and providing IT support, rather than managing large-scale human detention. Despite this, the contract requires the company to manage security and medical care. It also includes strict secrecy clauses, ordering the contractor to inform ICE immediately if any members of Congress or the news media try to contact them.

The Involvement of Prison Giants

There is speculation that smaller firms are acting as fronts for larger prison operators. During an earnings call, George Zoley, the Executive Chairman of the Geo Group, mentioned that his company had teamed up with an established Pentagon contractor but did not name them.

This has led to concerns that major prison corporations are finding ways to access military contracts indirectly. As the facilities fill up and new tents rise in the desert, the combination of extreme heat, questionable contractor experience, and strict secrecy continues to alarm human rights observers. With legal appeals pending and construction continuing, the conditions in El Paso remain a critical issue for immigration policy.