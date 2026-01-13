A civilian employee for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been arrested and charged under federal laws following an undercover sting operation in Bloomington, Minnesota, where he allegedly attempted to use his official status to evade arrest.

Alexander Steven Back, 41, a civilian auditor based in the Twin Cities, was identified as one of 16 men detained during 'Operation Creep', a multi-agency initiative targeting individuals seeking sexual contact with minors.

The arrest has sparked significant public outcry after reports emerged that Back allegedly told apprehending officers, 'I'm ICE, boys', in an unsuccessful bid for leniency. While initially held in state custody, the US Attorney's Office has since unsealed a federal indictment, significantly escalating the legal stakes for the Robbinsdale resident.

ICE Employee Arrested During 'Operation Creep'

Officials confirmed that the Bloomington arrest occurred during a carefully organised sting.

The ICE employee arrested in Operation Creep was one of 16 men taken into custody during a multi‑agency undercover sting targeting adults allegedly seeking to solicit sex from someone they believed to be a 17‑year‑old girl.

According to the federal indictment, Back is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and a related county count of soliciting a minor for prostitution. He allegedly engaged in explicit text exchanges with an undercover officer posing as a minor and went to a prearranged address during the sting before being arrested, with police seizing his cellphones and ICE identification.

At a police press conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said Back reacted to his arrest by saying he's in ICE, an unsuccessful attempt to use his federal affiliation to avoid detention. Hodges noted that, despite the suspect's claim, officers still processed and jailed him as they would other arrestees.

Police seized his mobile phones and ICE identification at the scene. He was booked into Hennepin County Jail alongside the other suspects.

Administrative Fallout And Public Reaction

In a statement to the media, an ICE spokesperson confirmed that Back, who was hired in 2022, has been placed on administrative leave. The agency is reportedly conducting an internal investigation via its Office of Professional Responsibility alongside the ongoing criminal proceedings.

The case has sparked fierce debate on social media, with many users sceptical that federal intervention will lead to a stricter outcome or serve as a backdoor to leniency. Local sentiment remains high, particularly as 'Operation Creep' follows a similar high-profile sting in March that led to the resignation and federal charges of a former state representative.

Will There Be Repercussions?

Many social media users reacted with anger and disbelief. One comment expressed frustration with federal authorities, stating, 'Don't let the Fed take these cases. Tell the Fed to eff right off. Let him rot in state prison', sharing scepticism about federal agencies potentially intervening.

Another user believes 'He won't be held accountable', and suggests systemic failures in ensuring justice. Others placed the blame on political figures, with a user noting, 'Trump and Noem turned ICE into a dumping ground for unfit extremists because when you glorify lawlessness, you don't need standards..

While the suspect is currently in state custody, sources indicate that federal authorities may choose to prosecute the case. Comments online show concern that federal intervention could reduce the severity of consequences or allow the suspect to exploit his position.

After being booked into Hennepin County Jail, Back was reportedly released on a £60,000 ($75,000) bond and did not enter a plea at his initial hearing. A subsequent court appearance was scheduled for 17 December 2025 to address the charges. Court proceedings were still ongoing.

As authorities weigh whether state or federal prosecutors will lead the case, the arrest has become a flashpoint in broader debates about accountability, abuse of power and public trust in law enforcement institutions.

The case echoes another Bloomington sting earlier in 2025, 'Operation I Can't Help Myself', which led to the arrest and federal indictment of former Minnesota State Senator Justin Eichorn on similar charges. Eichorn resigned from his seat following the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.

Both cases are currently working through the court systems.