A newly released video of the fatal shooting of 37‑year‑old Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis shows her calmly telling the agent, 'That's fine, dude, I'm not mad at you', moments before she was shot and killed. The footage, shared online, contradicts claims that Good was acting like a 'domestic terrorist' against ICE agent, Jonathan E. Ross. Ross can also be heard muttering 'f*cking bitch' after the shots were fired.

Video Shows Final Exchange Before Shooting

The newly emerged video came from the ICE agent's perspective, reportedly captured on his mobile phone. At first, Good is seen sitting calmly in her maroon Honda Pilot and telling the approaching agent that she's not mad at him, in what many viewers described as a non‑confrontational tone. Her wife, Becca Good, also appears on camera, filming and attempting to communicate with the agent, even telling him the family's vehicle registration details.

Soon after, other agents are heard shouting for Good to exit the car, and the SUV moves forward. The officer then fires three shots, fatally wounding Good, who later died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Officer Reportedly Used Mobile Phone Footage

Local news outlets and online postings note the video was taken from Ross's cellphone, not a typical body cam. In several Reddit threads, commenters emphasised that the officer appeared calm before shooting, holding his phone as he walked around the vehicle and then firing through the windshield and side window.

One Redditor wrote that the footage suggested 'he filmed evidence of the murder he committed on his phone'. Another added that the agent does not look like he was in immediate danger, compared to what is claimed.

Conflicting Official Narratives

Federal officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance, defended Ross, asserting the agent acted in self‑defence and that Good attempted to use her vehicle as a weapon. Vance shared the cellphone video on social media, saying it shows the officer was in danger and had a right to protect himself.

However, local authorities and critics have explicitly rejected that claim. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the self‑defence justification 'garbage' after viewing the footage and demanded accountability for the fatal shooting. Minnesota state officials have launched their own investigation, saying the FBI has restricted access to key evidence, complicating local efforts to scrutinise what happened.

Public Outrage Against ICE

Several people have challenged the federal government's description of the event. On Reddit, one highly upvoted comment noted that Good's last words, followed by the officer's alleged muttered insult, shows a 'state‑sanctioned paramilitary' response. Other Reddit users stressed that Good's death should be viewed as unjustified, even if her vehicle moved, one wrote that she 'did not deserve to die', noting that he saw no immediate threat in the footage.

The incident has triggered protests across Minneapolis and other cities, with tens of thousands demanding justice and accountability from ICE and federal authorities. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign for Good's family has raised around $1.5 million (£1.16 million) to provide support.

The Department of Homeland Security has maintained that the officer acted lawfully, describing the shooting as self‑defence. President Donald Trump and DHS officials have repeated that characterisation, while local leaders and protesters have rejected it as inaccurate.

Where is Ross Now?

Sources say Ross' house appeared empty shortly after the shooting, and that neighbours saw his wife pacing outside. Reports suggested the family may have left the property amid the aftermath, though official confirmation of Ross's whereabouts has not been provided.

A separate GoFundMe fundraiser for Ross was launched online to help cover potential legal expenses, raising a small amount of support for the officer.