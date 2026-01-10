Social media users spent Thursday, Jan. 8, dissecting screenshots, deleted accounts and usernames linked to a man named Jonathan Ross, who has been identified online as an ICE agent accused of killing a woman.

Within hours, it was found that he's married to an immigrant Filipina wife despite joining the crackdown on illegal immigrants. Interestingly, one other claim has emerged: he had a Grindr account allegedly linked to his Snapchat. The claims have not been verified, but rumours have taken on a life of their own, suggesting he's the epitome of a MAGA man.

Looking Into Jonathan Ross' Social Media

The controversy began with a viral post suggesting that a Grindr account and a Snapchat username, 'Jross_104' were connected and had been deleted around the same time. The post implied that this pointed to the same individual.

So there’s a Jonathan Ross who had a grindr account, Jross_104 (“ten four”) that was deleted yesterday…



He also purchased gay content from Snapchat creators…



Probably the same guy… unless there’s another Jross_104 who just happened to delete his social media accounts… — Agent Self FBI (@RetroAgent12) January 9, 2026

The same Snapchat account allegedly purchased gay content from Snapchat creators. Both this and the alleged Grindr account had been deleted after social media scoured the internet to find out the identity of the man who killed the mother of three in Minneapolis.

'Probably the same guy... unless there's another Jross_104 who just happened to delete his social media accounts yesterday'.

Can You Track Who's Behind a Grindr Account?

Others were quick to challenge the claims, questioning whether the links were even technically possible. 'There aren't usernames on Grindr, so gonna say this is fake'.

The same account that exposed the alleged Grindr account explained, 'That was the Snapchat user. And that email used for that Snapchat was tied to a grindr account as well. I can't definitely say it's his.. But...', noting the coincidence.

Someone later followed up, explaining that while proving ownership is difficult, it might be possible to show whether an email had ever been used on such platforms.

Can Snapchat Be Linked to Grindr?

Commenters note that Grindr does not display public usernames, making direct identification extremely difficult. At most, someone could speculate based on an email address, but that information is private and not accessible without internal data or a breach. Snapchat purchases and Grindr accounts cannot be publicly cross-referenced in any reliable way, leaving these claims firmly in the realm of speculation.

As the thread grew, reactions framed the rumours as evidence of hypocrisy among right-wing figures, while others urged restraint. But some users pushed back against the focus on sexuality altogether, writing, 'Seriously, should we care what his sexual preferences are? What he did was horrible enough as it is... All the rest is toxic'.

Everything We Know About Jonathan Ross

Ross is an Enforcement and Removal Operations agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and has nearly two decades of military and law enforcement experience. Before joining ICE in about 2015, he served in the Indiana National Guard and the U.S. Border Patrol, and is described as a firearms and active-shooter instructor who also worked with SWAT and a joint FBI anti-terrorism task force.

He is described by his father as 'a tremendous father, a tremendous husband' and someone the family is 'proud of'." His father also confirmed that Ross's 38-year-old Filipina wife is already a U.S. citizen while her parents remain in the Philippines. The couple married since August 2012.

Neighbours recall him displaying pro-Trump flags, 'Don't Tread On Me' Gadsden flags and Trump-Vance stickers.

For now, there is no confirmed way to publicly identify a Grindr user, no verified link between the deleted Snapchat account and the accused, and no official statement backing the allegations. Multiple users warned that unrelated people sharing the same name may have deleted accounts to avoid harassment.

'I ain't saying it ain't him... But I imagine several Jonathan Ross... had to go private on social media yesterday'.