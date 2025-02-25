A Brooklyn McDonald's has introduced a controversial new policy, banning under-20s unless they present ID and are with a parent—drastic measures aimed at tackling crime and disorder at the restaurant. The decision follows a violent incident involving masked teenagers, who attacked a security guard and smashed a glass door, adding to the growing number of criminal acts at McDonald's outlets across the US.

'It's Been Madness' – McDonald's Manager Speaks Out

Amber Bussain, the 19-year-old manager of the Nostrand and Flatbush Avenues McDonald's, explained that the restaurant has faced relentless disruption for over a year, with gangs of 15 to 20 teenagers wreaking havoc on a near-daily basis.

'They come in just to cause chaos,' Bussain told reporters. 'They throw ice at customers, steal food from delivery drivers, and smoke marijuana inside the restaurant.'

But it's not just anti-social behaviour—the fast-food joint has become a hotspot for serious crime. So far in 2025, the New York Police Department has responded to 29 emergency calls from inside the restaurant, and in each of the past three years, over 100 calls have been made annually.

Bussain described the situation as 'a crazy scene', one that shows no sign of calming down.

TikTok Star Documents McDonald's Drastic Change

Local TikToker Sania Bolasingh, 20, who has nearly 20,000 followers, has shed light on the restaurant's transformation under its new policy.

'Everyone from the area knows this McDonald's is bad,' she told The New York Post.

'People fight in there—it's not just kids being kids. People have been stabbed, a delivery worker was jumped and left unconscious.'

Bolasingh recently posted a TikTok video highlighting the effects of the policy, showing a calm, peaceful restaurant—a stark contrast to its previous chaotic state.

'You see how peaceful this McDonald's is?' she asks in the video. 'No kids. No turmoil.'

She also filmed a sign at the entrance that reads: 'No one under the age of 20 is allowed in this restaurant without a parent and proper identification.'

The footage shows groups of teenagers waiting outside, unable to enter without an adult. Meanwhile, customers inside can be seen ordering in a quiet, relaxed environment.

Public Reaction: 'Every McDonald's Should Do This'

While some expected backlash due to McDonald's family-friendly reputation, many social media users—especially in Bolasingh's comment section—support the new rules.

'OMG, thank you! New York needs more of this,' one user wrote.

'I went to the one in Jamaica Ave,' another recalled. 'Them kids were smoking straight-up blunts and making a scene. It was a mess.'

Another user agreed: 'Do this at Jamaica Ave and Flatbush & Dekalb. People are tired.'

The overwhelming response suggests that many New Yorkers are fed up with the unruly behaviour seen at fast-food chains. While some worry about the impact on Brooklyn College students, others want more chains to follow suit.

'Kings Plaza needs this! I haven't gone there in forever because these kids have no broughtupsy!' one person commented, using a Caribbean term for poor manners.

The real question remains—will this policy attract more customers who prefer a peaceful dining experience, or will it drive away families and younger patrons?

McDonald's Long History of In-Store Violence

While the Brooklyn branch's move is controversial, it highlights a troubling pattern of crime at McDonald's locations nationwide.

In 2011, an 18-year-old was shot in the head upon entering a McDonald's.

In 2012, a manager physically assaulted a 24-year-old woman after an argument about food.

In 2022, a Manhattan McDonald's saw a man wielding an axe, smashing glass panels and terrifying customers.

That last incident involved Michael Palacios, a Bronx local who was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, menacing, and weapons possession. His violent outburst began after a woman rejected his advances.

For McDonald's employees and customers, these incidents have caused fear, trauma, and in some cases, death. Many fear the situation is only getting worse.

The UK's 2023 Under-18 McDonald's Ban

The Brooklyn ban might seem drastic, but it's not the first time McDonald's has imposed age restrictions. In 2023, an 18-year-old woman, Holly Muñoz, was denied entry to a McDonald's in Cramlington, Northumberland, because she had no ID.

Muñoz and a friend had stopped by after a night at the cinema, only to be turned away by 'aggressive' door staff enforcing a new policy: no unaccompanied minors under 18 after 4 PM.

Muñoz's father later arrived and questioned the decision, speculating that it was a measure to curb late-night trouble. However, he lamented that well-behaved teens were being unfairly excluded.

McDonald's confirmed the policy, stating that it was a temporary response to rising anti-social behaviour in the area. They assured the public that customer safety was their top priority.

Safety vs. Business—Can McDonald's Strike a Balance?

Brooklyn's new age restriction underscores McDonald's prioritisation of security over profits. While some customers may be alienated, the policy aims to curb in-store crime and restore order.

The move has divided opinions—some see it as necessary, while others worry it will discourage families from dining out. But for many Brooklyn locals, after years of crime-filled McDonald's visits, the change is a welcome relief.

The question now is—will this radical policy be the first of many across the country?