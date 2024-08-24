KEY POINTS By 2030, nearly half of U.S. adults will be obese, including almost 1 in 4 who will have severe obesity.

Many American food additives (think flame retardants and suspected carcinogens) and production standards that have been approved domestically are banned or strictly regulated abroad.

Despite being home to a vast array of culinary delights, the United States is also the world's leading nation when it comes to food waste and obesity. Americans discard nearly 60 million tons of food each year, equating to around 325 pounds per person, which accounts for nearly 40% of the U.S. food supply. In addition to this staggering waste, the country also holds the title of the most obese nation in the world, with an adult obesity rate of 41.9% as of 2020. By 2030, it's projected that nearly half of U.S. adults will be obese, with about 25% experiencing severe obesity.

One contributing factor to this health crisis is the prevalence of certain foods and additives in the American diet, many of which are banned or heavily restricted in other countries due to health concerns. While Americans trust the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Agriculture to regulate food safety, the standards set by these organisations often differ significantly from those in other parts of the world. Here are 15 popular American foods that are banned in various countries:

1. Farm-Raised Salmon: Salmon is a favourite in many American households, but the farm-raised variety in the U.S. is often fed astaxanthin, a synthetic chemical that gives the fish its pink colour. This additive is banned in countries like Australia and New Zealand due to health concerns.

While Astaxanthin has many antioxidant properties and helps protect cells from damage, it is also associated with low-blood pressure and caution is advised in patients taking drugs, herbs, or supplements that may lower blood pressure already.

2. Hormone-Treated Dairy: In the United States, many dairy products are treated with artificial hormones like rBST or rBGH to increase milk production. While the FDA deems this milk safe, countries such as Canada and the European Union have banned these hormones over fears of potential health risks.

The first concern focuses on whether drinking milk or eating meat from rBGH-treated cows increases blood levels of growth hormone or IGF-1 in people, and if it does, if there are any health effects, including increasing the risk of cancer.

Another health concern has been that cows treated with rBGH tend to develop more udder infections (mastitis). These cows are given more antibiotics compared to cows not given rBGH. Whether this increased use of antibiotics leads to more antibiotic-resistant bacteria remains a concern, but it has not been fully studied in humans yet.

3. Mountain Dew: This citrus-flavoured soft drink is popular across the U.S., but it contains brominated vegetable oil (BVO), an emulsifier that has been banned in Japan and the European Union. BVO is also used in flame retardants, and its presence in food has been linked to health issues like memory loss and nerve damage.

4. Ractopamine-Treated Meat: Ractopamine is a drug used in the U.S. to promote lean muscle growth in livestock, particularly in pigs. However, this practice is banned in 160 countries, including the European Union, Russia, and China, due to concerns over the drug's safety.

5. Little Debbie Swiss Rolls: A popular snack in America, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls contain food dyes Yellow 5 and Red 40. While these dyes are allowed in the European Union, they must carry warnings about their potential effects on children, and the rolls are banned outright in Norway and Austria.

6. Arby's Baked Goods: Arby's uses azodicarbonamide, a dough conditioner, in its baked goods like sourdough bread and French toast sticks. Although concerns over its carcinogenic potential have led to a decline in its use in the U.S., the FDA still permits it. In contrast, Europe has banned the substance entirely.

7. Frosted Flakes, Honey Bunches of Oats, and Rice Krispies: These breakfast cereals contain butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), a flavour enhancer that has raised concerns over its potential carcinogenic properties. Although the evidence is inconclusive, Japan and the European Union have opted to ban BHT from their food products.

8. Coffee-Mate: Coffee-Mate, a common coffee creamer in the U.S., contains trans fats, which have been linked to heart disease. Despite the U.S. banning trans fats in 2018, they still linger in some products. Countries like Switzerland, Austria, and Hungary have imposed strict limits on trans fats, making Coffee-Mate unwelcome.

9. Stove Top Stuffing: Kraft's Stove Top stuffing is a quick and convenient choice for many Americans during the holidays, but its use of preservatives BHA and BHT has led to its ban in the United Kingdom, Japan, and several European countries due to concerns over their carcinogenic potential.

10. Drumstick Frozen Dairy Desserts: Drumstick uses carrageenan, a thickening agent derived from seaweed, in its ice cream. However, concerns about its potential to disrupt the digestive system have led the European Union to limit its use, particularly in baby food.

These foods, while popular in the U.S., are not without their controversies. The bans in other countries highlight the differing standards of food safety around the world and raise questions about the potential health risks associated with certain additives. As globalisation continues to bring cultures closer together, it's essential for consumers to be informed about what they eat and how it is regulated across different regions .