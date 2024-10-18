Liam Payne, former One Direction star, tragically passed away on 16 October 2024 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires. In the days leading up to his death, eyewitnesses have shared troubling accounts of Payne's behaviour, revealing a disturbing downward spiral. Payne, who had a history of substance abuse and mental health struggles, was reportedly agitated, erratic, and involved in heated arguments before his death.

Disturbing Final Hours

According to The Buenos Aires Herald, an American tourist, Michael Fleishmann, witnessed Payne in a "very tense" argument with an unidentified woman in the hotel lobby just hours before his fatal fall. Fleishmann reported that Payne repeatedly offered the woman $20,000, saying, "I'll give you $20,000 dollars just because I can. I have $55 million, and I like to help people." Speaking in Spanish, the woman was visibly uncomfortable, and the hotel manager had to step in to mediate. Fleishmann's mother, Toni, also noted that Payne appeared "energised" and "upset," pacing around the lobby during the interaction.

As reported by The New York Post, the tense exchange with the mystery woman was just one of many unsettling incidents leading up to Payne's death. Guests and staff described the singer's behaviour as erratic, with Payne making outlandish statements, including calling Americans "f—ing crazy" and "dangerous."

'I Used to Be in a Boy Band—That's Why I'm So F—ed Up'

Payne's erratic behaviour continued throughout the day, alarming several hotel guests. A woman named Rebecca, who spoke with The Daily Mail, revealed that she and her friends had a brief interaction with Payne in the hotel lobby, where he allegedly bragged, "I used to be in a boy band—that's why I'm so f—ed up." He reportedly invited several guests into an elevator with him, claiming he "loved a cuddle" and mentioning that he lived in West Palm Beach.

Rebecca also recalled witnessing a disturbing scene where Payne playfully grabbed a girl and pretended to choke her, which left many guests feeling unsettled. The hotel staff, meanwhile, were reportedly "freaking out" and watching Payne closely. Rebecca noted that Payne seemed to have received an upsetting email shortly before smashing his laptop and shouting, "F—k this s—t, mate!"

Struggles with Fame and Mental Health

Payne's life after One Direction was marred by struggles with addiction and mental health. In a candid 2021 interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Payne opened up about how being in the band had left him "so f—ed up." He discussed how the pressures of fame had led him to turn to alcohol and prescription drugs, a coping mechanism during his gruelling years in the spotlight. Payne admitted to having battled severe suicidal thoughts and substance abuse during his time in One Direction.

"I was just a shell of myself," Payne said in the interview. "There were days when I didn't even want to get out of bed. I was drowning in it all—the fame, the loneliness, the constant expectations."

Payne also acknowledged that his journey to sobriety had been long and difficult. In May 2023, he celebrated being sober for over 100 days, crediting comedian Russell Brand for supporting him through his recovery. However, despite his progress, Payne's final moments suggest that he may have relapsed, as drug paraphernalia was found scattered throughout his hotel room in Buenos Aires.

A Tragic End

On the evening of his death, Payne was reportedly overheard by another guest saying, "I used to be in a boy band—that's why I'm so f—ed up," minutes before he fell from the balcony. According to The New York Post, officers responding to the scene found Payne's hotel room in complete disarray, with a smashed television and various drugs scattered around.

The hotel staff had initially called the police to report an "agitated man possibly under the influence," but by the time emergency services arrived, Payne had already fallen to his death in the hotel's inner courtyard. His body was found amidst the chaos, and despite immediate efforts to revive him, the 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fans and Friends React

The news of Payne's death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among his global fanbase. Fans gathered outside the CasaSur Palermo hotel and other locations around the world, including Mexico City, to mourn the singer's untimely death. Social media was flooded with tributes, with many expressing heartbreak over the loss of an artist who had been so open about his battles.

One Direction bandmate Niall Horan broke his silence shortly after Payne's passing, stating, "It doesn't feel real. We've lost a brother." Horan's sentiment was echoed by fellow band members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, who all shared messages of grief and remembrance.