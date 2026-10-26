As the capital city of Mallorca, Palma is known for its buzzing atmosphere, vibrant restaurants and beach bars, fun daytime activities and an electric nightlife. However, staying right in the midst of it might not be everyone's cup of tea.

Some holiday-makers want a quieter, more refined getaway, while remaining close to Palma's amazing amenities. If that sounds like you, there is one place you absolutely need to hear about, and that's Illetas.

The Numbers Behind Mallorca's Pull

There is a reason why both tourists and the locals are increasingly moving into the outskirts of Palma. Spain's National Statistics Institute recorded a whopping 96.8 million international tourists visiting the country in 2025, and Mallorca alone accounts for around 14 million tourists overall.

Much of that crowd stays in the capital, in the hundreds of hotels dotted around the city. While the peak season gets particularly busy, Palma inevitably remains busy all year round.

Why Illetas Is the Perfect Hideaway

Just under a 20-minute drive away from Palma's city centre, Illetas (or, as locals call it, Illetes) has spent years as Mallorca's open secret.

This small beach resort is tucked into the municipality of Calvià, right on the edge of the Bay of Palma, sheltered by exotic rock formations and pine trees leaning out over the sand. The thing that really gets first-time visitors is the turquoise waters - so clear that you genuinely can't tell where the shallows end and the deep water begins.

The vibe is just as immaculate too, with trendy beach clubs and cafes, as well as luxurious boutique hotels and seafront terraces. Almost as if by agreement, the resort maintains a laid-back Mediterranean atmosphere and a slower rhythm, which feels like a much-needed escape from the buzz.

Private Coves and Stays Built for Switching Off

For travellers who value true privacy and tranquillity, Illetas will not disappoint with its adults-only accommodation options.

Barceló Illetas Albatros hotel, for one, has a minimum age of 17, creating a relaxing atmosphere for all guests. It also has direct, private access to its own stunning cove, where you can catch the sun's rays on one of the Balinese daybeds with a breathtaking, open view of the sea.

As if that's not enough, this adults-only hotel in Illetas features two swimming pools plus a separate outdoor hydromassage pool, for anyone torn between salt water and chlorine.

Inside, the wellness centre is where the true recharging happens: a Finnish sauna, a hammam, a heated thermal pool and treatment rooms for when a swim isn't quite enough. Barceló Illetas Albatros hotel rooms range from cosy 22 m² Superiors up to 62 m² Suites, some with sea views, terraces and private hot tubs.

Meanwhile, on the seafront, chic restaurants mix authentic Mallorcan cooking with international menus, so nobody's stuck choosing between paella and something lighter, while cocktail bars keep things unhurried well into the evening.

Add it all up and it becomes clear: Barceló Illetas Albatros Mallorca truly is the epitome of luxury and relaxation.

Staying Close to Palma's Attractions

Although it feels quiet, Illetas is perfectly located for exploring Palma's many attractions. The city is reachable in around 20 minutes, whether by taxi or a bus, which means that you can easily spend the morning wandering around its historic old town's stone streets, and the evening watching a sunset from your private cove at the Barceló Illetas Albatros.

Culture lovers should make time for Es Baluard, Palma's museum of modern and contemporary art, built directly into the ramparts of a Renaissance-era bastion and home to work by a number of world-renowned artists, including Picasso, Miró and Léger.

History buffs will enjoy the magnificent Catedral-Basilica de Santa Maria de Mallorca, the Gothic masterpiece dating back to 1229, and Castillo de Bellver, the Gothic-style castle built in the 14th century for King James II of Mallorca.

Beyond visiting tourist attractions, there are endless opportunities for shopping and eating out, from streets lined with boutique stores and local markets, to bustling tapas restaurants, cocktail bars, casual cafes and even Michelin restaurants.

So, staying in Illetas gets you the best of both worlds: a busy city with plenty to do and a tranquil beach hideaway, with barely any travel time lost in between.

It's not just the fun, but the practical side too. Despite being slightly outside of Palma, Illetas remains close to the Palma de Mallorca Airport, meaning your holiday can start almost immediately.

If you wish to go on any day trips, such as to the famous Coves del Drach, it's also easy to organise a tour with hotel pick-up right from here, without having to travel to Palma first.

Where the Island Quietens Down

Mallorca certainly doesn't need another crowded-beach recommendation, but what it does need is a quieter spot that gives you the kind of relaxing getaway you've been craving. Illetas is one of them, offering exactly that - private coves and luxurious hotels, all while remaining close to the buzz.