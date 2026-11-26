Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal's evacuation order for King Salmon, a bayside community in far northern California, took effect on Tuesday 24 November. Thanksgiving-week storms and king tides, the year's highest predicted tides, threatened to flood the community's homes. Farther south, San Francisco's tide gauge reached 8.23 feet (2.51 metres), breaking a 44-year-old November record.

A Pacific storm pushed extra seawater and surf on top of the king tides, flooding roads around San Francisco Bay. Flood warnings line the Pacific coast this week. The motoring group AAA expects 81.5 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles (about 80 kilometres) for the holiday.

Why King Salmon Residents Had to Leave

The order took effect at 7 a.m. and closed the area to the public. Citing National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts, the county warned that water around Humboldt Bay could rise to 10 feet (about 3 metres) or more. Honsal proclaimed a local emergency, and a county notice described the tides, storm surge, and surf as 'a significant threat'. The community sits 3 feet (about 0.9 metres) above sea level, according to the US Geological Survey.

The county set up a daytime evacuation point at the Humboldt Hill Grange in Eureka, open until Sunday 29 November. The Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria hosts an overnight shelter at the Bear River Recreation Center in Loleta, managed by the American Red Cross. The Humboldt Transit Authority arranged limited, free bus transport from the Grange to the shelter. Those buses cannot carry furniture or appliances. The sheriff's office will patrol the evacuation zone until officials judge it safe to return.

What San Francisco's Tide Gauge Recorded

Forecasters at the NWS Bay Area office announced the new record on social media on Tuesday. Their gauge at Crissy Field, near the Presidio, beat its own November high of 7.97 feet (about 2.43 metres) from 30 November 1982. Tide records for the city stretch back to June 1854, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The office's post below sets out the old and new figures side by side.

If you are wondering if the San Francisco Tidal Gage broke a tidal record for November, the answer is yes. The previous record was 7.97' on Nov 30 1982.

Today (Nov 24 2026), we hit 8.23' at 1006 AM. pic.twitter.com/1pODN7Hv3b — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 24, 2026

Wednesday's water came within a quarter-inch (about 6 mm) of Tuesday's reading, NWS meteorologist Joe Merchant said. Forecasters warned breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet (about 6 to 9 metres) could sweep people off Ocean Beach, while surf broke the end off the Pacifica Municipal Pier. Dylan Flynn, an NWS meteorologist, blamed no single cause. He told CNN that the storm, the king tides, and rising seas were 'just all stacking up on top of each other.'

What Comes Next for the Coast

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said at a press conference on Tuesday that 'these king tides are only going to get higher' later in December and January. Crews have put up a temporary floodwall along the Embarcadero waterfront. Tide tables put the next round of king tides on 23 to 25 December.

The NWS coastal flood warning for the Bay Area runs through Thanksgiving Day, and forecasters expect the worst flooding around each morning's high tide. For the 5.96 million Americans AAA expects to fly, its booking data puts the average domestic round trip at $800 (about £610).