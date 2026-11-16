Sorting out mobile data before leaving home means one less task on arrival. And to do that, many people choose an eSIM.

But what is an eSIM? An eSIM is a digital SIM built into compatible phones, allowing you to add a mobile plan without inserting a plastic card. This guide explains how the technology works and why it suits people who travel regularly. Install the right plan before departure and you can get online without looking for a SIM shop.

Why Use an eSIM Abroad?

Roaming can become expensive, depending on your contract and destination. An eSIM lets you choose a separate travel data plan while keeping your regular SIM available for calls or texts, if your phone supports dual SIM.

With a Yesim eSIM, you choose a destination and plan, pay, then follow the digital installation instructions. Your phone must support eSIM and be unlocked; speeds depend on local coverage.

Useful for Trips From Edinburgh

On a city break in Paris or a hiking holiday in the Alps, mobile data helps you check transport times, find a restaurant or open a booking confirmation.

Prepare before you leave:

Check that your phone supports eSIM and is unlocked. Compare plans by data allowance, validity and destination coverage. Install the eSIM over Wi-Fi and follow the provider's activation instructions. Select it as your mobile-data line when you are ready to connect.

Download maps and tickets in advance to save data. Use hotel Wi-Fi for large downloads, and keep an eye on usage if you stream video or share a hotspot.

How Does Yesim Compare With Other Options?

Roaming is easy because you keep your usual SIM, but charges depend on your mobile contract. A local SIM may suit a longer stay, though buying one means finding a shop and swapping cards. Other eSIM providers offer similar travel plans, so compare coverage, validity, top-ups and price before choosing.

Yesim has an eSIM app for managing travel connectivity and advertises coverage across more than 200 destinations. Plans and availability vary, so check the current details for your itinerary.

Frequently Asked Questions

In how many countries does eSIM work?

Coverage differs by provider. Yesim advertises plans for more than 200 destinations, but check its current country list and rates before travelling. Can I keep my usual phone number?

Usually, yes. Keep your home SIM active for calls and texts and select the eSIM for mobile data. Your device and carrier must support this setup, and roaming charges may still apply to calls or messages. Do I need the internet to install an eSIM?

You generally need Wi-Fi or another internet connection to download the eSIM profile. Install it before departure to avoid relying on airport Wi-Fi.

Get Connected Before You Leave

Check your phone, choose a plan that suits your trip and read the activation instructions before flying. At checkout, enter promo code YESIMADS10 to apply the offer available to your order. With mobile data arranged in advance, you can get on with the trip as soon as you arrive.