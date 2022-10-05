Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will be given a second chance by fiancé Nia Long despite his affair with a team staffer. The Hollywood star's former partner, Massai Z. Dorsey, revealed that she will stick by Udoka.

The 45-year-old, who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season as head coach, was suspended for the entirety of the 2022-23 season after the affair bombshell. He remains in the employ of the franchise, but his long-term future with the team remains uncertain.

Long has maintained her silence since the news of the affair broke out, but has been seen in public without her engagement ring. The American actress simply requested her privacy be respected while thanking fans and well wishers for the outpouring of love and support after being blindsided by Udoka's actions.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said. "Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Dorsey, who shares 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II with Long, has now revealed that she will stand by Udoka and give him a second chance. She still shares a close relationship with her ex, and they have discussed Udoka's indiscretions, and have decided it was an honest mistake.

"We talk as a family, and it's all about unconditional love, and that's what she's giving him," Dorsey told the Daily Mail. "We're sticking by him 100%."

"Every man needs another chance," he added. "Ime made a mistake. Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He's not a bad guy. Hopefully, he's learned from this."

Dorsey was also happy for Udoka to remain a part of his son's life going forward. The comments are a small reprieve for the former Celtics head coach, who is looking at a potential end to his career in the NBA at least in the short-term.

"All I could say is good things about Ime," Dorsey said. "He's a good man. All these years. I'm happy he's in my son's life."