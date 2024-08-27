London-based energy transition group Inovatt is powering an ambitious future with the application of cutting-edge investment strategies.

Founded in 2022 to disrupt the energy sector's complacency, Inovatt tackles challenges head-on. The company leverages vital industry expertise and complex investment vehicles to accelerate the global energy transition. Co-founder Kevin Onyeka asserts that the company, although new in the industry, has accelerated its growth due to its board of experienced veterans in the energy sector.

The severity of the climate crisis has become more apparent in recent decades. Businesses, communities, and governments know the urgent need for sustainable initiatives. However, high integration costs and a fragmented solutions market prevent effective action. A recent report from the UN notes that carbon emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030 to meet the 1.5C global warming target of the Paris Agreement.

Recognising the lack of progress in achieving global carbon emission reduction goals, Inovatt is poised to disrupt the market with its innovative strategy. The energy transition group employs a distinct investment approach to acquire energy companies committed to decarbonisation.

This unique strategy automatically enhances the company's value post-acquisition, thanks to the integration of Inovatt's proprietary structures and processes.

Since its founding, the company has made numerous notable energy services acquisitions. It is on track for progressive growth of up to five times its value shortly after the successful transfer of ownership. Inovatt credits its success to the team's rich expertise in structured finance, contract negotiation, project development, and regulatory compliance.

Groundbreaking Acquisitions

Inovatt is set to acquire five energy services a year, creating a conglomerate of energy companies in the sector to advocate for decarbonisation in the industry. Most recently, Inovatt has over $150 million in the energy sector's pipeline of acquisitions. Weir Construction, an oil services company, was recently acquired by Inovatt. Weir Construction, a leading energy servicing company in Alberta, now focuses on the remediation of oil and gas assets.

Fundwise, an innovative industry-leading corporate finance advisory firm, was an instrumental partner that has led all of Inovatt's capital raises to date and has planned to structure the funding for all of Inovatt's future transactions.

As Inovatt evaluates potential acquisitions in its pipeline, the company remains steadfast in its mission to promote energy security, affordability, and environmental impact. Inovatt's sustainable solutions not only foster sustainability and social responsibility but also drive innovation.

"Inovatt's talented team is empowering countries, communities, and organisations with cutting-edge, eco-friendly technologies and green investments," Kevin says. "Our goals are ambitious but instrumental in the global energy transition. As we expand, we hope to continue to empower communities and create meaningful employment in the sector."