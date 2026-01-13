The Sabrina Von B. Disneyland exit became public after the longtime performer confirmed she was no longer with the park. Her departure followed nearly eight years portraying the Evil Queen, a role that earned consistent fan recognition.

In an interview with People, Sabrina reflected on her time without detailing internal employment decisions. She described the role as meaningful and thanked guests for years of memorable interactions.

A Fan-Favourite Role Comes to an End

Sabrina Von B. spent roughly eight years performing as the Evil Queen at Disneyland, becoming closely associated with the character. Regular visitors and fans often cited her portrayal as one of the most immersive villain performances in the park.

Her Disneyland exit marked the end of a long run that coincided with shifting entertainment operations at Disney parks. While cast changes are not uncommon, the length of her tenure made the transition more visible. Performers at Disneyland typically work under strict contracts and evolving creative guidelines. These agreements can change without public explanation, even after years of service.

Sabrina Von B. Breaks Her Silence

Following her Disneyland exit, the performer addressed fans through interviews and public messages. She avoided discussing internal circumstances, instead focusing on gratitude and personal growth.

In her People interview, Sabrina framed the experience as a privilege rather than a grievance. Her measured tone shaped a largely respectful public response.

Fan Reaction Reflects Emotional Attachment

Reaction to the exit spread rapidly across social platforms. One widely shared post praised her portrayal, calling her one of Disneyland's strongest villain performers.

She was genuinely one of the best actresses there! Disneyland, you will regret this! pic.twitter.com/EvXu24aMhA — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) January 13, 2026

Fans thanked her for eight years in the role, describing her portrayal as definitive for the Evil Queen. Many noted that repeated encounters over multiple visits created strong emotional connections with her performance.

Sabrina truly defined what it meant to be the Evil Queen. 8 years is an incredible run, and she deserved a much better send-off. Thank you for your hard work and for making every visit so special for the fans. — 륮 (@lyuj216623) January 13, 2026

Disneyland's Silence and Cast Turnover

Disneyland has not issued a public statement explaining Sabrina Von B.'s Disneyland exit. The company traditionally avoids commenting on individual cast employment matters.

According to WDWNT, Sabrina is no longer employed at the park following her viral popularity. No misconduct or disciplinary action has been reported.

The Importance of Character Performers

Character performers play a critical role in shaping guest experiences at Disneyland. Improvisation and consistency often define how characters are remembered long-term.

Her Disneyland exit highlights how individual performers become inseparable from iconic roles. Fans frequently associate characters with specific portrayals rather than costumes alone.

Broader Questions About Creative Labour

Sabrina's departure has prompted discussion about recognition and stability within theme park entertainment roles. Long service does not always guarantee transparency during transitions.

Industry observers note that performers can gain visibility without long-term security. The response to Sabrina's Disneyland exit reflects wider concerns about creative labour treatment.

Sabrina's Next Chapter Begins

Sabrina has not announced her next professional steps following her Disneyland exit. Her public comments suggest openness to new creative opportunities beyond theme parks.

Supporters continue encouraging her to pursue acting or performance roles elsewhere. Her visibility may open doors in adjacent entertainment spaces.

Why Fans Won't Forget Sabrina Von B.'s Evil Queen

Sabrina's Disneyland exit closes a chapter many visitors remember fondly. Her Evil Queen portrayal left a lasting impression on thousands of guests.

While Disneyland continues evolving its entertainment offerings, individual performers often shape memories most strongly. Sabrina's tenure remains a clear example of that influence.