In a heartfelt message to her fans, Jessie J revealed she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, turning a personal health crisis into a public testament of strength. In an emotional video, she explained the circumstances of her diagnosis.

She discovered the cancer before the release of her new single No Secrets, which launched on 25 April 2025. She described her diagnosis as 'early' and expressed relief, saying she was holding onto that hope amid the uncertainty.

The singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, told her followers she had been in and out of tests recently. Despite the stress, she admitted she hadn't fully processed her diagnosis because she was working so hard. She planned to undergo surgery after her performance at the Summertime Ball in London.

Type and Stage of the Cancer

Jessie's doctors diagnosed her with early breast cancer, meaning the tumour was caught at an initial stage, before spreading. This classification typically offers a better prognosis and more treatment options. The singer emphasised that she would be having surgery later that summer, aiming to remove the tumour while preserving her nipples.

Her choice of treatment reflects a common approach for early-stage breast cancer. Surgical removal is often the first step, with options ranging from lumpectomy to mastectomy, depending on the tumour's size and location. Jessie's lighthearted remark about keeping her nipples underscores her desire to maintain her quality of life during treatment.

@jessiej No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called 'Living my breast life'? 🥴 All jokes aside (You know it's one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline's has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT... Your girl needs a hug. 🫂🫀🔋 Also not getting massive tits. Or am I? No no... I must stop joking. ♬ original sound - JessieJ

The Treatments Chosen

Jessie has opted for surgery to excise the cancer, scheduled to take place after her performance at Wembley Stadium. She joked that the operation would be like a dramatic way to get a boob job, and teased a potential remix called 'Living My Breast Life'. Her decision to be open about the process appears rooted in her desire to normalise cancer treatment and inspire others.

Her medical plan involves removing the tumour and potentially some surrounding tissue. She also mentioned she would come back with 'massive tits and more music,' indicating her hope to recover quickly and return to her career. Her candidness aims to demystify breast cancer treatment and show that even high-profile figures face real struggles.

Jessie's Courage and Support

Throughout her journey, Jessie has maintained her energetic promotion of No Secrets, performing at the BAFTA Television Awards and other events. She has expressed a wish to be transparent, partly to process her feelings and partly to connect with others. Her openness has resonated with fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Support poured in from friends like Rita Ora, Paloma Faith, and Rochelle Humes, who offered words of encouragement. Rita Ora, in particular, highlighted the mental toughness required for treatment, reflecting the emotional toll such diagnoses bring. Jessie's story has spotlighted the importance of community and honesty during difficult times.

A Life Marked by Resilience

Jessie's health history is extensive; she was diagnosed with heart disease at nine, suffered a stroke at 17, and went deaf for a period in 2020 due to Meniere's disease. She also revealed diagnoses of ADHD and OCD, illustrating her ongoing battle with health issues. Despite these challenges, she has built a successful career, often speaking openly about her struggles.

Her recent diagnosis adds another chapter to her story, one of facing adversity head-on. She has spoken about how her health struggles have kept her grounded, and she remains dedicated to her craft and her family. Her son Sky, aged two, continues to inspire her to keep fighting, with Jessie saying he often recognises her singing and mimics her.