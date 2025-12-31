Recent corporate initiatives stirred rumours, which began early in December, of Netflix and HBO Max, two of the world's biggest names in streaming platforms, merging into a single app. Netflix's acquisition of HBO Max could be one of the most massive deals in the entertainment industry.

Joining Netflix's vast library of titles in light of the acquisition deal would be Game of Thrones, The Throne, The Pitt, Band of Brothers, and The Wire, among other renowned HBO Max streaming originals. But the discussion is likely coming from fans speculating an app merger — a consolidated app for both platforms' titles — with a single, more costly subscription.

In a Business Insider report, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Zaslav stated, 'HBO Max will stay. So anybody that has Netflix and has HBO Max will have a better experience. For people that only want HBO Max, they'll be able to get it,' when asked what happens to HBO Max after the acquisition in a meeting following the announcement of the $82 billion acquisition deal. The acquisition included Warner Bros. Studio, HBO, and HBO Max.

A more recent report by BGR also confirms that Netflix has reiterated that the two streaming services, Netflix and HBO Max, will remain two separate entities and work independently, despite Netflix acquiring the latter. That means shows on Netflix will not be available on HBO Max and vice versa. The doors aren't closing, though, for the possibility of this happening in the future.

Netflix subscribers carry on with their Netflix subscription, complete with Netflix's lineup of shows and movies, and HBO and HBO Max subscribers can do the same.

Earlier this month, Variety reported at least for the time being, Netflix confirms subscribers will continue to pay separate subscription fees from HBO and HBO Max. This is until the merger is completed, which could take over a year.

Potential Drawbacks

Should the merger of the apps be a success, it could signal consolidated logins for both platforms, which could potentially be beneficial to subscribers not only by having single sign-on credentials to memorise, but also with a massive library of combined titles from Netflix originals to HBO and HBO Max premium dramas. Additionally, though a combination of the two subscriptions can be a bit more pricey, it could significantly lower the costs of having two separate subscriptions.

The two separate entities, however, have a variation in their offerings. Netflix, on one hand, is a popular choice for a diverse library of a mixture of original and licensed content, while HBO Max has established a reputation in offering critically acclaimed series and movies. Furthermore, while some analysts are anticipating lower costs, prices could still rise in future once regulatory oversight eases.

A merger of the two apps could signal an identity loss between one or the other, as their diversity and authenticity that set the two separate platforms from others could potentially dissipate as their apps become combined.

Convenience Vs. Confusion

Despite no official announcements to confirm the app merger, the debate that remains underscores an existing tension that was brought about by Netflix's decision to bag Warner Bros early this month. On one hand, the benefit of convenience and a massive library access from a consolidated app, and the risk of identity loss and confusion on the other.

Ultimately, consumers can expect an experience that will depend highly on how Netflix and HBO respond to the masses in the integration of their content and whether they prioritise user-friendly features, not just interface, and meet expectations.